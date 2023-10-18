skip to main content
Виявлення периферичної крові при тромбоцитопенічних захворюваннях

Normal red blood cells (RBCs) and white blood cells (WBCs)

Drug-induced thrombocytopenia

Gestational thrombocytopenia

Hepatitis C–related thrombocytopenia

HIV-related thrombocytopenia

Immune thrombocytopenia

Posttransfusion purpura

RBC fragmentation (schistocytes)

Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC)

HELLP syndrome (hemolytic anemia, elevated liver enzymes, low platelets)

Hemolytic-uremic syndrome

Metastatic cancer

Preeclampsia with DIC

Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura

Valvular hemolysis

WBC abnormalities

Hypersegmented polymorphonuclear leukocytes in megaloblastic anemias

Immature cells in large granular lymphocyte leukemia or increased mature lymphocytes in chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Markedly diminished granulocytes in aplastic anemia

Frequent giant platelets (approaching the size of RBCs)

Bernard-Soulier syndrome

Disorders related to the myosin heavy chain 9, non-muscle gene (MYH9)

Other congenital thrombocytopenias

RBC abnormalities, nucleated RBCs, and immature granulocytes

Myelodysplastic syndrome

Platelet clumping

Pseudothrombocytopenia

