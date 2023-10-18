* Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO) is the mainstay of treatment for diving-related decompression injury and arterial gas embolism. It is also tried for other disorders, but its efficacy is more strongly established for some conditions than others. Relative contraindications for HBO include chronic lung disorders, sinus problems, seizure disorders, and claustrophobia. Pregnancy is not a contraindication to treatment for an acute condition. In the United States, HBO chambers can be located by contacting the Divers Alert Network at 919-684-9111 for emergencies and 919-684-2948 for other information). Additional information regarding HBO therapy is in Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Indications 14th Edition, Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society, 2019 (ISBN: 978-1-947239-16-6).