Гіпербарична киснева терапія*

Supporting Evidence

Disorders

Good

Acute retinal artery occlusion or retinal vein occlusion

Dysbaric osteonecrosis (avascular bone necrosis)

Arterial gas embolism

Burns

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Clostridial and nonclostridial necrotizing fasciitis

Decompression sickness

Osteoradionecrosis or soft tissue radiation necrosis

Poorly healing skin grafts, compromised flaps

Refractory osteomyelitis

Sensorineural hearing loss

Traumatic crush injury

Ischemic limbs (eg, secondary to diabetic vascular disease)

Fair

Actinomycosis

Anemia (severe) with organ compromise

Intracranial abscess

* Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO) is the mainstay of treatment for diving-related decompression injury and arterial gas embolism. It is also tried for other disorders, but its efficacy is more strongly established for some conditions than others. Relative contraindications for HBO include chronic lung disorders, sinus problems, seizure disorders, and claustrophobia. Pregnancy is not a contraindication to treatment for an acute condition. In the United States, HBO chambers can be located by contacting the Divers Alert Network at 919-684-9111 for emergencies and 919-684-2948 for other information). Additional information regarding HBO therapy is in Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Indications 14th Edition, Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society, 2019 (ISBN: 978-1-947239-16-6).

