Токсичність газу під час занурення

When compressed air is breathed at depths of > 30 m (> 100 ft), the elevated partial pressure of nitrogen can exert an anesthetic-like effect similar to that of nitrous oxide. Nitrogen narcosis ("rapture of the deep") causes symptoms and signs similar to those of alcohol intoxication (eg, impaired intellectual and neuromuscular performance, changes in behavior and personality). Impairment of judgment can lead to drowning. Hallucinations and loss of consciousness can occur at depths of > 91 m (> 300 ft).

Because divers recover rapidly during ascent, diagnosis is often based on history. Treatment entails immediate but controlled ascent. Nitrogen narcosis can be prevented by using helium (instead of nitrogen, as in standard compressed air) to dilute oxygen for deep diving because helium lacks the narcotic properties of nitrogen. However, using pure helium/oxygen mixtures in very deep dives (> 180 m [> 600 ft]) increases the risk of developing high-pressure neurologic syndrome.