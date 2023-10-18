skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Анамнез або зміни які вказують на причини аменореї

History or Finding

Possible Associated History or Findings

Possible Cause

Use of certain medications

Medications and drugs that affect dopamine (which helps regulate prolactin secretion):

  • Antihypertensives (eg, methyldopa, reserpine, verapamil)

  • Antipsychotics, 2nd generation (eg, molindone, olanzapine, risperidone)

  • Antipsychotics, conventional (eg, haloperidol, phenothiazines, pimozide)

  • Cocaine

  • Estrogens

  • Gastrointestinal medications (eg, cimetidine, metoclopramide)

  • Hallucinogens

  • Opioids (eg, codeine, morphine)

  • Tricyclic antidepressants (eg, clomipramine, desipramine)

Galactorrhea

Hyperprolactinemia

Hormones and certain other medications that affect the balance of estrogenic and androgenic effects:

  • Androgens

  • Antiseizure drugs (eg, carbamazepine, phenytoin, valproate)

  • Antidepressants

  • Danazol

  • High-dose progestins

Virilization

Drug-induced virilization

Body habitus

High body mass index (eg, > 30 kg/m2)

Virilization

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Low body mass index (eg, < 18.5 kg/m2)

Chronic disease, excessive exercise

Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea

Hypothermia, bradycardia, other arrhythmias and/or palpitations, hypotension

Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea due to anorexia nervosa or starvation, possibly with electrolyte abnormalities (eg, hypokalemia, hypomagnesemia)

Reduced gag reflex, palatal lesions, subconjunctival hemorrhages

Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea due to bulimia with frequent vomiting

Short stature

Primary amenorrhea, webbed neck, widely spaced nipples

Turner syndrome

Skin abnormalities

Warm, moist skin

Tachycardia, tremor

Hyperthyroidism

Coarse, thick skin; loss of eyebrow hair

Bradycardia, delayed deep tendon reflexes, weight gain, constipation

Hypothyroidism

Acne

Hirsutism or virilization

Androgen excess due to

Striae

Moon facies, buffalo hump, truncal obesity, thin extremities, virilization, hypertension

Cushing syndrome

Acanthosis nigricans

Obesity, virilization

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Vitiligo or hyperpigmentation of the palm

Orthostatic hypotension

Addison disease

General findings suggesting estrogenic or androgenic abnormalities

Symptoms of estrogen deficiency (eg, hot flushes, night sweats, particularly with vaginal dryness or atrophy)

Risk factors such as chemotherapy, pelvic irradiation, or an autoimmune disorder

Primary ovarian insufficiency

Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea

Pituitary tumors

Hirsutism or virilization

Androgen excess due to

Primary amenorrhea

Androgen excess due to

  • True hermaphroditism

  • Pseudohermaphroditism

  • An androgen-secreting tumor

  • Adrenal virilism

  • Gonadal dysgenesis

  • A genetic disorder

Enlarged ovaries

Androgen excess due to

Breast and genital abnormalities

Galactorrhea

Hyperprolactinemia

Nocturnal headache, visual field defects

Pituitary tumor

Absence or incomplete development of breasts (and of secondary sexual characteristics)

Normal adrenarche

Primary amenorrhea caused by ovulatory dysfunction due to isolated ovarian failure

Absence of adrenarche

Primary amenorrhea caused by ovulatory dysfunction due to hypothalamic-pituitary dysfunction

Absence of adrenarche with impaired sense of smell

Kallmann syndrome

Delay of breast development and secondary sexual characteristics

Family history of delayed menarche

Constitutional delay of growth and puberty

Normal breast development and secondary sexual characteristics with primary amenorrhea

Cyclic abdominal pain, bulging vagina, uterine distention

Genital outflow obstruction

Ambiguous genitals

Virilization

True hermaphroditism

Pseudohermaphroditism

Fused labia, clitoral enlargement at birth

Androgen exposure during the 1st trimester, possibly indicating

Clitoral enlargement after birth

Virilization

Androgen-secreting tumor (usually ovarian)

Adrenal virilism

Use of anabolic steroids

Normal external genitals with incompletely developed secondary sexual characteristics (sometimes with breast development but minimal pubic hair)

Apparent absence of cervix and uterus

Androgen insensitivity syndrome

Ovarian enlargement (bilateral)

Symptoms of estrogen deficiency

Primary ovarian insufficiency due to autoimmune oophoritis

Hirsutism or virilization

17-Hydroxylase deficiency

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Lesions

Pelvic mass (unilateral)

Pelvic pain

Pelvic kidney or other urinary tract anomalies

Congenital or acquired structural pelvic abnormalities

Rarely, pelvic tumors (eg, granulosa cell tumors, cystic teratoma)

