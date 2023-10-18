Анамнез або зміни які вказують на причини аменореї
History or Finding
Possible Associated History or Findings
Possible Cause
Use of certain medications
Medications and drugs that affect dopamine (which helps regulate prolactin secretion):
Galactorrhea
Hyperprolactinemia
Hormones and certain other medications that affect the balance of estrogenic and androgenic effects:
Virilization
Drug-induced virilization
Body habitus
High body mass index (eg, > 30 kg/m2)
Virilization
Low body mass index (eg, < 18.5 kg/m2)
Chronic disease, excessive exercise
Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea
Hypothermia, bradycardia, other arrhythmias and/or palpitations, hypotension
Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea due to anorexia nervosa or starvation, possibly with electrolyte abnormalities (eg, hypokalemia, hypomagnesemia)
Reduced gag reflex, palatal lesions, subconjunctival hemorrhages
Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea due to bulimia with frequent vomiting
Short stature
Primary amenorrhea, webbed neck, widely spaced nipples
Skin abnormalities
Warm, moist skin
Tachycardia, tremor
Coarse, thick skin; loss of eyebrow hair
Bradycardia, delayed deep tendon reflexes, weight gain, constipation
Acne
Hirsutism or virilization
Androgen excess due to
Striae
Moon facies, buffalo hump, truncal obesity, thin extremities, virilization, hypertension
Acanthosis nigricans
Obesity, virilization
Vitiligo or hyperpigmentation of the palm
Orthostatic hypotension
General findings suggesting estrogenic or androgenic abnormalities
Symptoms of estrogen deficiency (eg, hot flushes, night sweats, particularly with vaginal dryness or atrophy)
Risk factors such as chemotherapy, pelvic irradiation, or an autoimmune disorder
Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea
Hirsutism or virilization
―
Androgen excess due to
Primary amenorrhea
Androgen excess due to
Enlarged ovaries
Androgen excess due to
Breast and genital abnormalities
Galactorrhea
—
Hyperprolactinemia
Nocturnal headache, visual field defects
Pituitary tumor
Absence or incomplete development of breasts (and of secondary sexual characteristics)
Normal adrenarche
Primary amenorrhea caused by ovulatory dysfunction due to isolated ovarian failure
Absence of adrenarche
Primary amenorrhea caused by ovulatory dysfunction due to hypothalamic-pituitary dysfunction
Absence of adrenarche with impaired sense of smell
Delay of breast development and secondary sexual characteristics
Family history of delayed menarche
Constitutional delay of growth and puberty
Normal breast development and secondary sexual characteristics with primary amenorrhea
Cyclic abdominal pain, bulging vagina, uterine distention
Genital outflow obstruction
Ambiguous genitals
Virilization
True hermaphroditism
Pseudohermaphroditism
Fused labia, clitoral enlargement at birth
―
Androgen exposure during the 1st trimester, possibly indicating
Clitoral enlargement after birth
Virilization
Androgen-secreting tumor (usually ovarian)
Use of anabolic steroids
Normal external genitals with incompletely developed secondary sexual characteristics (sometimes with breast development but minimal pubic hair)
Apparent absence of cervix and uterus
Androgen insensitivity syndrome
Ovarian enlargement (bilateral)
Symptoms of estrogen deficiency
Primary ovarian insufficiency due to autoimmune oophoritis
Hirsutism or virilization
17-Hydroxylase deficiency
Lesions
Pelvic mass (unilateral)
Pelvic pain
Pelvic kidney or other urinary tract anomalies
Congenital or acquired structural pelvic abnormalities
Rarely, pelvic tumors (eg, granulosa cell tumors, cystic teratoma)