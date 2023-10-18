Захворювання ниркових клубочків за віком і проявами
Age (years)
Nephritic Syndrome
Nephrotic Syndrome
Mixed Nephritic and Nephrotic Syndrome
< 15
Alport syndrome (hereditary nephritis)
Mild PIGN
Congenital nephrotic syndromes
Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
Lupus nephritis (membranous subtype)
Lupus nephritis
15–40
Alport syndrome (hereditary nephritis)
Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
Late PIGN
Lupus nephritis (membranous subtype)
Fibrillary and immunotactoid GN*
Lupus nephritis
RPGN
> 40
Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
IgA nephropathy
Late PIGN
Light chain deposition disease
Fibrillary and immunotactoid GN*
IgA nephropathy
RPGN
* More commonly manifests as nephrotic syndrome.
GN = glomerulonephritis; IgA = immunoglobulin A; PIGN = postinfectious glomerulonephritis; RPGN = rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis.
Adapted from Rose BD: Pathophysiology of Renal Disease, ed. 2. New York, McGraw-Hill, 1987, p. 167.