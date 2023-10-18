skip to main content
Захворювання ниркових клубочків за віком і проявами

Age (years)

Nephritic Syndrome

Nephrotic Syndrome

Mixed Nephritic and Nephrotic Syndrome

< 15

Alport syndrome (hereditary nephritis)

IgA–associated vasculitis

IgA nephropathy

Lupus nephritis

Mild PIGN

Thin basement membrane disease

Congenital nephrotic syndromes

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis

Lupus nephritis (membranous subtype)

Minimal change disease

Lupus nephritis

Membranoproliferative GN

15–40

Alport syndrome (hereditary nephritis)

IgA nephropathy

Lupus nephritis

PIGN

RPGN

Thin basement membrane disease

Diabetic nephropathy

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis

IgA nephropathy

Late PIGN

Lupus nephritis (membranous subtype)

Membranous nephropathy

Minimal change disease

Preeclampsia

Fibrillary and immunotactoid GN*

Lupus nephritis

Membranoproliferative GN

RPGN

> 40

IgA nephropathy

PIGN

RPGN

Vasculitides

Amyloidosis (primary)

Diabetic nephropathy

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis

IgA nephropathy

Late PIGN

Light chain deposition disease

Membranous nephropathy

Minimal change disease

Fibrillary and immunotactoid GN*

IgA nephropathy

RPGN

* More commonly manifests as nephrotic syndrome.

GN = glomerulonephritis; IgA = immunoglobulin A; PIGN = postinfectious glomerulonephritis; RPGN = rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis.

Adapted from Rose BD: Pathophysiology of Renal Disease, ed. 2. New York, McGraw-Hill, 1987, p. 167.

