Дефіцити комплементу
Disorder
Inheritance
Clinical Findings
C1
Autosomal recessive
C2
Autosomal recessive
SLE, recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria (especially pneumococcal) that start in early childhood, other autoimmune disorders (eg, glomerulonephritis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, vasculitis, IgA-associated vasculitis, Hodgkin lymphoma)
C3
Autosomal recessive
Recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria that start at birth, glomerulonephritis, other antigen-antibody complex disorders, sepsis
C4
Autosomal recessive
SLE, other autoimmune disorders (eg, IgA nephropathy, progressive systemic sclerosis, IgA-associated vasculitis, type 1 diabetes mellitus, autoimmune hepatitis)
C5, C6, C7, C8, C9 (membrane attack complex)
Autosomal recessive
Recurrent Neisseria meningitidis and disseminated N. gonorrhoeae infections
Complement deficiencies in the MBL pathway
MBL
Autosomal recessive
Recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria that start at birth; unexplained sepsis; increased severity of infection in secondary immunodeficiencies due to corticosteroid use, cystic fibrosis, or chronic lung disorders
MASP-2
Unknown
Autoimmune disorders (eg, inflammatory bowel disease, erythema multiforme), recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria (eg, Streptococcus pneumoniae)
Complement deficiencies in the alternative pathway
Factor B
Autosomal recessive
Pyogenic infections
Factor D
Autosomal
Pyogenic infections
Properdin
X-linked
Increased risk of fulminant neisserial infection
Complement regulatory protein deficiencies
C1 inhibitor
Autosomal dominant
Factor I
Autosomal codominant
Same as C3 deficiency
Factor H
Autosomal codominant
Same as C3 deficiency
Decay accelerating factor
Autosomal recessive
Complement receptor (CR) deficiencies
CR1
Acquired
Secondary finding in immune (antigen-antibody) complex–mediated disease
CR3
Autosomal recessive
Leukocyte adhesion deficiency (recurrent Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections)
C = complement; MASP = mannose-binding lectin-associated serine protease; MBL = mannose-binding lectin; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus.