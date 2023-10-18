skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Дефіцити комплементу

Disorder

Inheritance

Clinical Findings

C1

Autosomal recessive

SLE

C2

Autosomal recessive

SLE, recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria (especially pneumococcal) that start in early childhood, other autoimmune disorders (eg, glomerulonephritis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, vasculitis, IgA-associated vasculitis, Hodgkin lymphoma)

C3

Autosomal recessive

Recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria that start at birth, glomerulonephritis, other antigen-antibody complex disorders, sepsis

C4

Autosomal recessive

SLE, other autoimmune disorders (eg, IgA nephropathy, progressive systemic sclerosis, IgA-associated vasculitis, type 1 diabetes mellitus, autoimmune hepatitis)

C5, C6, C7, C8, C9 (membrane attack complex)

Autosomal recessive

Recurrent Neisseria meningitidis and disseminated N. gonorrhoeae infections

Complement deficiencies in the MBL pathway

MBL

Autosomal recessive

Recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria that start at birth; unexplained sepsis; increased severity of infection in secondary immunodeficiencies due to corticosteroid use, cystic fibrosis, or chronic lung disorders

MASP-2

Unknown

Autoimmune disorders (eg, inflammatory bowel disease, erythema multiforme), recurrent pyogenic infections with encapsulated bacteria (eg, Streptococcus pneumoniae)

Complement deficiencies in the alternative pathway

Factor B

Autosomal recessive

Pyogenic infections

Factor D

Autosomal

Pyogenic infections

Properdin

X-linked

Increased risk of fulminant neisserial infection

Complement regulatory protein deficiencies

C1 inhibitor

Autosomal dominant

Angioedema

Factor I

Autosomal codominant

Same as C3 deficiency

Factor H

Autosomal codominant

Same as C3 deficiency

Hemolytic-uremic syndrome

Decay accelerating factor

Autosomal recessive

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Complement receptor (CR) deficiencies

CR1

Acquired

Secondary finding in immune (antigen-antibody) complex–mediated disease

CR3

Autosomal recessive

Leukocyte adhesion deficiency (recurrent Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections)

C = complement; MASP = mannose-binding lectin-associated serine protease; MBL = mannose-binding lectin; SLE = systemic lupus erythematosus.

Серед цих тем