Загальні симптоми та ознаки ускладнень цирозу
Symptom or Sign
Possible Cause
Abdominal distention
Abdominal discomfort with fever or hepatic encephalopathy (infrequently with peritoneal signs)
Calf pain or swelling, symptoms of pulmonary embolism
Thromboembolism
Clubbing
Confusion, lethargy
Hepatic encephalopathy
Dyspnea, hypoxia
Hepatopulmonary syndrome
Fatigue, pallor
Anemia due to bleeding, hypersplenism, undernutrition with deficiency of folate (or iron or vitamin B12), chronic disease, or effects of alcohol (eg, bone marrow suppression)
Fluid overload, oliguria, symptoms of renal failure
Hepatorenal syndrome
Fragility fracture (due to a fall from standing height or less), muscle wasting
Osteoporosis with vitamin D deficiency
Muscle wasting (sarcopenia)
Undernutrition
Symptoms of infection
Petechiae, purpura, bleeding
Thrombocytopenia caused by splenomegaly due to portal hypertension or the direct effects of alcohol on bone marrow
Coagulopathy due to impaired liver synthetic function, vitamin K deficiency, or both
Pruritus, xanthelasmas
Cholestasis
Rectal bleeding
Rectal varices
Splenomegaly
Steatorrhea
Portal hypertensive gastropathy