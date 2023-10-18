skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Загальні симптоми та ознаки ускладнень цирозу

Symptom or Sign

Possible Cause

Abdominal distention

Ascites

Abdominal discomfort with fever or hepatic encephalopathy (infrequently with peritoneal signs)

Spontaneous bacterial peritonitis

Calf pain or swelling, symptoms of pulmonary embolism

Thromboembolism

Clubbing

Hepatopulmonary syndrome

Confusion, lethargy

Hepatic encephalopathy

Dyspnea, hypoxia

Hepatopulmonary syndrome

Portopulmonary hypertension

Fatigue, pallor

Anemia due to bleeding, hypersplenism, undernutrition with deficiency of folate (or iron or vitamin B12), chronic disease, or effects of alcohol (eg, bone marrow suppression)

Fluid overload, oliguria, symptoms of renal failure

Hepatorenal syndrome

Fragility fracture (due to a fall from standing height or less), muscle wasting

Osteoporosis with vitamin D deficiency

Muscle wasting (sarcopenia)

Undernutrition

Symptoms of infection

Leukopenia

Jaundice

Cholestasis

Petechiae, purpura, bleeding

Thrombocytopenia caused by splenomegaly due to portal hypertension or the direct effects of alcohol on bone marrow

Coagulopathy due to impaired liver synthetic function, vitamin K deficiency, or both

Pruritus, xanthelasmas

Cholestasis

Rectal bleeding

Rectal varices

Splenomegaly

Portal hypertension

Steatorrhea

Fat malabsorption

Upper gastrointestinal bleeding

Esophageal varices

Portal hypertensive gastropathy

