Клінічні підказки щодо причин симптоматичних судом
Finding
Possible Cause
Fever and stiff neck
Increased intracranial pressure
Loss of spontaneous venous pulsations (noted during funduscopy)
Increased intracranial pressure (specificity is 80–90%*)
Focal neurologic defects (eg, asymmetry of reflexes or muscle strength)
Structural brain abnormality (eg, tumor, stroke)
Postictal paralysis
Generalized neuromuscular irritability (eg, tremulousness, hyperreflexia)
Medication toxicity (eg, sympathomimetics)
Withdrawal syndromes (eg, of alcohol or sedatives)
Certain metabolic disorders (eg, hypocalcemia, hypomagnesemia)
Skin lesions (eg, axillary freckling or café-au-lait spots, hypomelanotic skin macules, shagreen patches)
Neurocutaneous disorders (eg, neurofibromatosis, tuberous sclerosis)
* Spontaneous venous pulsations are absent in all patients with increased intracranial pressure; these pulsations are also absent in 10‒20% of people with normal intracranial pressure, but sometimes only temporarily.