William A. Petri, Jr, MD, PhD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Infectious Diseases, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
  • Doctorate: Microbiology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Infectious Disease

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Fellow, American Academy of Microbiology
  • Maxwell Finland Award for Scientific Achievement, National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, 2021
  • Oswald Avery Award, Infectious Diseases Society of America
  • Commonwealth of Virginia Outstanding Scientist of the Year, 2017
  • Thomas Jefferson Award for Scholarship, Walter Reed Distinguished Alumnus Award, Kadner Award for Graduate Teaching, All-University Teaching Award, and Inventor of the Year Award, University of Virginia
  • Burroughs Welcome New Investigator and Scholar Awards in molecular parasitology, and Lucille P. Markey Scholar Award in biomedical research
  • Ben Kean Medal and Past President, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene
  • Author or co-author of over 500 articles in peer-reviewed journals or book chapters

Глави посібника та коментарі