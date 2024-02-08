Дисфункція труб і аномалії органів малого тазу

Tests for cervical gonorrhea or chlamydia, if cervicitis or pelvic inflammatory disease are suspected

Saline infusion sonohysterography (SIS) or hysterosalpingography (HSG), if SIS is not available

Hysteroscopy to further evaluate abnormalities

Rarely laparoscopy

If pelvic infection is suspected, tests should be done for gonorrhea or chlamydia. Also, screening for sexually transmitted infections is typically done as part of routine preconception care.

All infertility evaluations include assessment of the fallopian tubes.

For initial evaluation of tubal dysfunction and assessment of the uterine cavity, SIS (injection of isotonic fluid through the cervix into the uterus during ultrasonography), where available, has now replaced HSG (fluoroscopic imaging of the uterus and fallopian tubes after injection of a radiopaque agent into the uterus). Advantages of SIS compared with HSG include: can be performed in the clinician's office; does not involve exposure to radiation; and is less costly. The false-positive rate with SIS may be slightly lower than the 15% observed with HSG, and both rarely indicate tubal patency falsely. Both tests can also detect some pelvic and intrauterine abnormalities (magnetic resonance imaging may be required or a definitive diagnosis).

Both SIS and HSG are done 2 to 5 days after cessation of menstrual flow. For unexplained reasons, fertility in women appears to be enhanced after HSG or SIS, if the test result is normal. Thus, if results are normal, additional diagnostic tests of tubal function can be delayed for several cycles in young women.

Fallopian Tube Obstruction Зображення ZEPHYR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Hysteroscopy may be done to further evaluate intrauterine lesions.

Rarely, laparoscopy is done to further evaluate tubal lesions.

Diagnosis and treatment are often done simultaneously during laparoscopy or hysteroscopy.