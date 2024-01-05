Масталгія (біль у грудях)

Localized breast pain is usually caused by a focal disorder that causes a mass, such as a breast cyst, or an infection (eg, mastitis, abscess). Most breast cancers do not cause pain.

Diffuse bilateral pain may be caused by fibrocystic changes or, uncommonly, diffuse bilateral mastitis. However, diffuse bilateral pain is very common in women without breast abnormalities. The most common causes in these women are

Hormonal changes that cause breast tissue proliferation (eg, during the luteal phase or early pregnancy, in women taking estrogens or progestins)

Large, pendulous breasts that stretch Cooper ligaments

Some studies have found that a high-fat diet and caffeine intake are associated with mastalgia, but it is uncertain whether reducing these dietary factors decreases symptoms (1).