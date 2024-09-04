Гематоспермія

Most cases of hematospermia are

Idiopathic and benign

Such cases resolve spontaneously within a few days to a few months.

The most common known cause is

Less common causes include other instrumentation or trauma, benign prostatic hyperplasia, infections (eg, prostatitis, urethritis, epididymitis), and prostate cancer (in men > 35 to 40 years). Occasionally, tumors of the seminal vesicles and testes are associated with hematospermia. Hemangiomas of the prostatic urethra or spermatic duct may cause massive hematospermia.

Schistosoma haematobium, a parasitic fluke that causes significant disease in Africa, parts of the Middle East, and southeast Asia, can invade the urinary tract, causing hematuria and not infrequently hematospermia. Schistosomiasis is a consideration only in men who have spent time in areas where the disorder is endemic. Tuberculosis is also an uncommon cause of hematospermia.