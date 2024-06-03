Пухлина Вільмса

Surgery and chemotherapy

Radiation therapy for patients with higher stage/risk disease

The initial treatment approach to unilateral Wilms tumor can vary by country or region. Most clinical trials for treatment of children with Wilms tumor have been conducted by the Children's Oncology Group (COG) in the United States and by the International Society for Paediatric Oncology (SIOP) in Europe. In the COG treatment protocol, resection of all unilateral tumors is done first, whereas in the SIOP treatment protocol, preoperative chemotherapy is done first. Both groups recommend postoperative chemotherapy except in select cases. (See also the National Cancer Institute's Treatment of Wilms Tumor.)

Radiation therapy is used to improve local control in certain cases depending on risk stratification as well as to treat metastatic sites of disease.

Although rare, a select group of younger patients (< 2 years of age) with small tumors (< 550 g) and stage 1 favorable histology can be cured by surgery alone (1).

The type of chemotherapy and the length of therapy depends on tumor histology and stage. The chemotherapy regimen depends on the risk group but usually consists of actinomycin D (dactinomycin) and vincristine with or without doxorubicin. For more aggressive tumors, intensive multiagent chemotherapy regimens are used.

Children with very large, nonresectable tumors or bilateral tumors are candidates for chemotherapy followed by re-evaluation and delayed resection.

Children who have higher-stage disease or tumors involving the regional lymph nodes are given radiation therapy.