Joel A. Baum, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Wayne State University School of Medicine
- Residency: Internal medicine, Sinai-Grace Hospitals, Wayne State University
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Case Western Reserve University - University Hospitals
Сертифікати
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Bansal R, Tomaino C, Baum JA: Gastric Kaposi’s sarcoma. Am J Med Sci 354:70, 2017
- Bansal R, Singh B, Tiba M, Baum JA, Rajnish I: A case of worsening jaundice in a critically ill patient. Acta Gastro-Enterol Belgica 80:439-440, 2017
- Gaurav S, Rajiv A, Baum J, Gumaste V: ASGE guidelines result in cost-saving in the management of choledocholithiasis. Ann Gastroenterol 29:85-90, 2016
- Walfish AE, Baum JA: Factors predicting early discharge and mortality in post-percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy patients. Ann Gastroenterol 27:42-47, 2014
- Gumaste V, Baum J: Treatment of gastroparesis: An update. Digestion 78:173-179, 2009
- Trivedi V, Gumaste V, Baum J, Liu S: Gallbladder cancer: Adenoma-carcinoma or dysplasia-carcinoma sequence? Gastroenterol Hepatol 4:735-737, 2008
Глави посібника та коментарі