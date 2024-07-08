(Дивертикул Меккеля')

In early fetal life, the vitelline or omphalomesenteric duct that connects the midgut to the yolk sac is normally obliterated by the sixth week. If the portion connecting to the ileum fails to atrophy, a Meckel diverticulum results. This congenital diverticulum arises from the antimesenteric margin of the intestine and contains all layers of the normal bowel and is thus a true diverticulum. In less than 25% of patients, a Meckel diverticulum also contains heterotopic tissue of the stomach (and thus contains parietal cells that secrete hydrochloric acid), pancreas, or both.

A Meckel diverticulum occurs in about 2% of the population (1). Approximately 4% to 6% of people with a Meckel diverticulum develop complications (1). Although diverticula are equally common among males and females, males are more likely to have complications. Complications of Meckel diverticulum include

Bleeding

Obstruction

Diverticulitis

Perforation

Tumors

Bleeding is more common among young children (< 5 years) and occurs when acid secreted from ectopic gastric mucosa in the diverticulum ulcerates the adjacent ileum.

Obstruction can occur at any age but is more common among older children and adults. In children, obstruction is most likely caused by intussusception of the diverticulum. Obstruction may also result from adhesions, volvulus, retained foreign bodies, tumors, or incarceration in a hernia (Littre hernia).

Acute Meckel diverticulitis can occur at any age, but its incidence peaks in older children.

Perforation causes peritonitis.

Tumors, including gastrointestinal and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, are rare and occur mainly in adults.