Введення до захворювань рогівки

Symptoms that suggest corneal involvement (eg, rather than simple conjunctivitis) include unilateral involvement, pain (foreign body sensation and ache—not just a gritty sensation), particularly with exposure to light (photophobia), and decreased visual acuity.
Corneal disorders include the following:
Corneal transplantation (a treatment)
Evaluation of the cornea requires fluorescein staining and, when available, slit lamp examination, and sometimes microbial studies. Patients with symptoms or evidence of keratitis should be referred to an ophthalmologist.
