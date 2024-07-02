Введення до захворювань рогівки

Symptoms that suggest corneal involvement (eg, rather than simple conjunctivitis) include unilateral involvement, pain (foreign body sensation and ache—not just a gritty sensation), particularly with exposure to light (photophobia), and decreased visual acuity.

Corneal disorders include the following:

Evaluation of the cornea requires fluorescein staining and, when available, slit lamp examination, and sometimes microbial studies. Patients with symptoms or evidence of keratitis should be referred to an ophthalmologist.