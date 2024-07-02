skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Введення до захворювань рогівки

ЗаVatinee Y. Bunya, MD, MSCE, Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania
Переглянуто/перевірено лип. 2024

    Symptoms that suggest corneal involvement (eg, rather than simple conjunctivitis) include unilateral involvement, pain (foreign body sensation and ache—not just a gritty sensation), particularly with exposure to light (photophobia), and decreased visual acuity.

    Corneal disorders include the following:

    Evaluation of the cornea requires fluorescein staining and, when available, slit lamp examination, and sometimes microbial studies. Patients with symptoms or evidence of keratitis should be referred to an ophthalmologist.

    Цінні поради та підводні камені

    • Do a slit-lamp examination and fluorescein staining if patients have a red eye with pain, foreign body sensation, and/or decreased visual acuity.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.