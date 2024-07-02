Трансплантація рогівки

Tissue matching is not routinely done. Cadaveric donor tissue can be used unless the donor is suspected of having a communicable disease.

Corneal transplantation can be done using general anesthesia or local anesthesia plus IV sedation.

Topical antibiotics are used for several weeks postoperatively and topical corticosteroids for several months. To protect the eye from inadvertent trauma after transplantation, the patient wears shields, glasses, or sunglasses.

Corneal Transplant Зображення RALPH C. EAGLE, JR./SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

If transplantation involves the full thickness of the cornea (as in penetrating keratoplasty, or PKP), achievement of full visual potential may take up to 18 months because of changing refraction with wound healing and after suture removal.

For corneal disease limited to the corneal stroma and well-functioning endothelium, such as keratoconus, in a corneal transplant technique known as deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty (DALK) the donated corneal tissue replaces the corneal stroma and epithelium only. The surgery is more technically difficult, and the procedure takes more time to perform than a full-thickness corneal transplant.

Only the corneal endothelium needs to be transplanted in diseases where the corneal stroma is clear, has a smooth stromal surface with a regular curvature, and only the corneal endothelium is not functioning well (eg, Fuchs dystrophy, bullous keratopathy resulting from cataract surgery). In corneal endothelium transplantation, there are 2 techniques: Descemet stripping endothelial keratoplasty (DSEK) and the newest technique, Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK). DMEK uses a thinner graft than DSEK and has superior results (eg, faster healing, fewer rejections, and better visual acuity) compared to both DSEK and full-thickness corneal transplantation. However, DMEK is a more difficult technique and more frequently requires additional surgery to correct complications (eg, repositioning a graft that has slipped out of position).

In patients with Fuchs corneal dystrophy involving the central cornea only, another corneal transplant technique called Descemet stripping only (DSO, not a true transplant because nothing is transplanted) has been used. The central corneal endothelium is removed, and the use of topical rho kinase inhibitors speeds the migration of peripheral corneal endothelium cells to fill the defect. The migrated cells reduce the corneal stromal edema and vision improves. There is less concern for rupturing of the globe with minor trauma because the incision is so small. The corneal edema does not clear in everyone. In that case, a DMEK or DSEK can be done.