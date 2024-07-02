Кератомаляція

Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania

Keratomalacia is degeneration of the cornea caused by nutritional deficiency.

Keratomalacia is caused by vitamin A deficiency typically in patients with protein-calorie undernutrition. It is characterized by a hazy, dry cornea. Corneal ulceration with secondary infection is common. The lacrimal glands and conjunctiva are also affected.

Lack of tears causes extreme dryness of the eyes, and foamy spots appear on the temporal and often nasal bulbar conjunctiva (Bitot spots). Night blindness may occur.

Bitot Spots
This image shows discrete, foamy-appearing areas (Bitot spots, circled) on the conjunctiva.
© Springer Science+Business Media

For further details, including specific therapy, see Vitamin A Deficiency.