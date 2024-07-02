skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Кератомаляція

(ксеротичний кератит; ксерофтальмія)

ЗаVatinee Y. Bunya, MD, MSCE, Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania
Переглянуто/перевірено лип. 2024

Keratomalacia is degeneration of the cornea caused by nutritional deficiency.

    Keratomalacia is caused by vitamin A deficiency typically in patients with protein-calorie undernutrition. It is characterized by a hazy, dry cornea. Corneal ulceration with secondary infection is common. The lacrimal glands and conjunctiva are also affected.

    Lack of tears causes extreme dryness of the eyes, and foamy spots appear on the temporal and often nasal bulbar conjunctiva (Bitot spots). Night blindness may occur.

    Bitot Spots
    Сховати деталі
    This image shows discrete, foamy-appearing areas (Bitot spots, circled) on the conjunctiva.
    © Springer Science+Business Media

    For further details, including specific therapy, see Vitamin A Deficiency.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.