Оперізуючий герпес ока

Oral antivirals (eg, acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir)

Sometimes topical corticosteroids

Early treatment with acyclovir, famciclovir, or valacyclovir reduces ocular complications. Patients with uveitis or keratitis require topical corticosteroids (eg, prednisolone acetate). The pupil should be dilated with atropine 1% or scopolamine 0.25% 1 drop 3 times/day. Intraocular pressure must be monitored and treated if it rises significantly above normal values.

Use of a brief course of high-dose oral corticosteroids to prevent postherpetic neuralgia in patients > 60 years who are in good general health remains controversial.

Medications for neuropathic pain (eg, gabapentin or tricyclic antidepressants) can help relieve symptoms of postherpetic neuralgia.