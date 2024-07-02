Інтерстиціальний кератит

Corneal opacification and other typical findings on slit-lamp examination

Serologic testing to determine etiology

The specific etiology must be determined. The stigmas of congenital syphilis, vestibuloauditory symptoms, history of an expanding rash, and tick exposure support specific etiologies. However, all patients should have serologic testing, including all of the following:

Fluorescent treponemal antibody absorption test or the microhemagglutination assay for Treponema pallidum are the usual syphilis screening tests

Lyme titer

Epstein-Barr virus panel

New tests such as Treponema pallidum particle agglutination assay, Treponema pallidum enzyme immunoassay, chemiluminescence immunoassay, and nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) may also be useful in diagnosing ocular syphilis.

Patients with negative serologic test results may have Cogan syndrome, an idiopathic syndrome consisting of interstitial keratitis and vestibular and auditory deficits. To prevent permanent vestibuloauditory damage, symptoms of hearing loss, tinnitus, or vertigo require urgent referral to an otolaryngologist.