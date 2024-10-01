Синдром Барттера та синдром Гітельмана

Bartter syndrome and Gitelman syndrome result from

Defective sodium chloride reabsorption

In Bartter syndrome, the defect is in the ascending thick limb of the loop of Henle. In Gitelman syndrome, the defect is in the distal tubule.

In both syndromes, the impairment of sodium chloride reabsorption causes mild volume depletion, which leads to increases in renin and aldosterone release, resulting in potassium and hydrogen losses. Sodium wasting contributes to a chronic mild plasma volume contraction reflected by a normal to low blood pressure despite high renin and angiotensin levels.

In Bartter syndrome, there is increased prostaglandin secretion as well as a urinary concentrating defect due to impaired generation of the medullary concentration gradient.

In Gitelman syndrome, hypomagnesemia and a low urinary calcium excretion are common.

The features at clinical presentation vary (see table Some Differences Between Bartter Syndrome and Gitelman Syndrome).