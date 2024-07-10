Лікарські препарати, що полегшують інтубацію

Laryngoscopy and intubation are uncomfortable; in conscious patients, a short-acting IV drug with sedative or combined sedative and analgesic properties is mandatory.

Etomidate 0.3mg/kg is a nonbarbiturate sedative-hypnotic used for induction. Although there are concerns that etomidate may increase mortality in some critically ill patients, etomidate is still recommended for rapid sequence intubation in critically ill patients (1, 2).

Fentanyl is a fast-acting synthetic opioid that can be used to reduce the hypertensive and tachycardic response to stimulation from the intubation procedure (3). Fentanyl dose IV for adults is 5 mcg/kg ideal body weight (2 to 5 mcg/kg in children). NOTE: This dose is higher than the analgesic dose and needs to be reduced if used in combination with a sedative-hypnotic (eg, propofol, etomidate). Fentanyl is an opioid and has analgesic as well as sedative properties. However, at higher doses, chest wall rigidity may occur (4).

Ketamine 1 to 2 mg/kg IV is a dissociative anesthetic with cardiostimulatory properties. It is generally safe but may cause hallucinations or bizarre behavior on awakening. These adverse effects can be managed with low doses of prophylactic benzodiazepines. Use of ketamine and etomidate results in similar post-intubation 28-day survival rates in patients who are critically ill and require intubation (5).

Propofol, a sedative and amnesic, is commonly used in induction at doses of 1.5 to 3 mg/kg IV but can cause cardiovascular depression leading to hypotension.

Barbiturates (eg, thiopental, methohexital) are not commonly used because they tend to cause hypotension.