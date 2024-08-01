Раптова серцева смерть у спортсменів

An estimated 1 to 3/100,000 apparently healthy young athletes die suddenly during exercise. Males are affected up to 10 times more often than females. Basketball and football players in the United States and soccer players in Europe may be at highest risk (1).

In young athletes, sudden cardiac death has many causes (see table Some Causes of Sudden Cardiovascular Death in Young Athletes). The most common cause of sudden cardiac death was thought to be hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. More recent studies suggest that hypertrophic cardiomyopathy accounts for a lower proportion of sudden cardiac deaths and that the majority of sudden cardiac deaths occur in patients whose hearts are found to be structurally normal during autopsy (2, 3).

Commotio cordis (sudden ventricular tachycardia or fibrillation after a blow to the precordium) is a risk in athletes with thin, compliant chest walls even when no cardiovascular disorder is present. The blow may involve a moderate-force projectile (eg, baseball, hockey puck, lacrosse ball) or impact with another player during a vulnerable phase of myocardial repolarization.

Other causes include inherited arrhythmia syndromes (eg, long QT syndrome, Brugada syndrome). Some young athletes die of aortic aneurysm rupture (in Marfan syndrome).

In older athletes, sudden cardiac death is typically caused by

Occasionally, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or valvular disease is involved.

In other conditions underlying sudden death in athletes (eg, asthma, heatstroke, complications related to use of illicit or performance-enhancing drugs), ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation is a terminal, not a primary, event.

Symptoms and signs are those of cardiovascular collapse; diagnosis is obvious.

Immediate treatment with advanced cardiac life support is successful in < 20%; the percentage may increase as distribution of community-based, automated external defibrillators (AEDs) expands. Studies have demonstrated that the presence of AEDs can increase the neurologically intact survival rates to over 80% (4). For survivors, treatment is management of the underlying condition. In some cases, an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator may ultimately be required.

