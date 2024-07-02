Розуміння медичних тестів і результатів тестів

A laboratory test should be done only if its results will affect management; otherwise the expense and risk to the patient are for naught. Clinicians can sometimes make the determination of when to test by comparing pre-test and post-test probability estimations with certain thresholds. Above a certain probability threshold, benefits of treatment outweigh risks (including the risk of mistakenly treating a patient without disease), and treatment is indicated. This point is termed the treatment threshold and is determined as described in Clinical Decision-Making Strategies: Probability Estimations and the Treatment Threshold. By definition, testing is unnecessary when pre-test probability is already above the treatment threshold. But testing is indicated if pre-test probability is below the treatment threshold as long as a positive test result could raise the post-test probability above the treatment threshold. The lowest pre-test probability at which this can occur depends on test characteristics (eg, LR+) and is termed the testing threshold.

Conceptually, if the best test for a serious disorder has a low LR+, and the treatment threshold is high, it is understandable that a positive test result might not move the post-test probability above the treatment threshold in a patient with a low but worrisome pre-test probability (eg, perhaps 10% or 20%).

For a numerical illustration, consider the previously described case of a possible acute myocardial infarction (MI) in which the balance between risk and benefit determined a treatment threshold of 25%. When the probability of MI exceeds 25%, thrombolytic therapy is given. When should a rapid echocardiogram be done before giving thrombolytic therapy? Assume a hypothetical sensitivity of 60% and a specificity of 70% for echocardiography in diagnosing an MI; these percentages correspond to an LR+ of 60/(100 − 70) = 2 and an LR- of (100 −60)/70 = 0.57.

The issue can be addressed mathematically (pre-test odds × LR = post-test odds) or more intuitively graphically by using the Fagan Nomogram. On the nomogram, a line connecting the treatment threshold (25%) on the post-test probability line through the LR+ (2.0) on the middle LR line intersects a pre-test probability of approximately 0.14. Clearly, a positive test in a patient with any pre-test probability < 14% would still result in a post-test probability less than the treatment threshold. In this case, echocardiography would be useless because even a positive result would not lead to a decision to treat; thus, 14% pre-test probability is the testing threshold for this particular test (see figure Depiction of Testing and Treatment Thresholds). Another test with a different LR+ would have a different testing threshold.

Номограма Фагана, що використовується для визначення необхідності тестування

Зображення порогів тестування та лікування

Because 14% still represents a significant risk of MI, it is clear that a disease probability below the testing threshold (eg, a 10% pre-test probability) does not necessarily mean disease is ruled out, just that a positive test result on the particular test in question would not change management and thus that test is not indicated. In this situation, the clinician would observe the patient for further findings that might elevate the pre-test probability above the testing threshold. In practice, because multiple tests are often available for a given disease, sequential testing might be used.

This example considers a test that of itself poses no risk to the patient. If a test has serious risks (eg, cardiac catheterization), the testing threshold should be higher; quantitative calculations can be done but are complex. Thus, decreasing a test’s sensitivity and specificity or increasing its risk narrows the range of probabilities of disease over which testing is the best strategy. Improving the test’s ability to discriminate or decreasing its risk broadens the range of probabilities over which testing is the best strategy.

A possible exception to the proscription against testing when pre-test probability is below the testing threshold (but is still worrisome) might be if a negative test result could reduce post-test probability below the point at which disease could be considered ruled out. This determination requires a subjective judgment of the degree of certainty required to say a disease is ruled out and, because low probabilities are involved, particular attention to any risks of testing.