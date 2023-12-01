Радіонуклідна візуалізація серця

Various protocols are used depending on the imaging agent, which include

Radioactive thallium-201 (Tl-201)

Technetium-99m (Tc-99m) markers (sestamibi, tetrofosmin, and teboroxime)

Iodine-123 (I-123)–labeled fatty acids

I-123 metaiodobenzylguanidine (MIBG)

Radioactive thallium-201 (Tl-201), which acts as a potassium analog, was the original tracer used in stress testing. It is injected at peak stress and imaged with SPECT, followed 4 hours later by injection of half the original dose during rest and by repeat SPECT. The goal of this protocol is to evaluate reversible perfusion defects that may warrant intervention. After stress testing, the perfusion imbalance between normal coronary arteries and those distal to a stenosis appears as a relative decrease in Tl-201 uptake in the areas perfused by the stenosed arteries. Sensitivity of stress testing with Tl-201 for coronary artery disease is similar whether imaging is done after exercise stress or pharmacologic stress. The use of Tl-201 has declined recently in favor of agents with improved image quality and lower radiation doses.

Several technetium-99m (Tc-99m) myocardial perfusion markers have been developed because the imaging characteristics of Tl-201 are not ideal for the gamma camera. Markers include sestamibi (commonly used), tetrofosmin, and teboroxime (see table Technetium-99m Myocardial Perfusion Markers). Protocols include 2-day stress-rest, 1-day rest-stress, and 1-day stress-rest. Some protocols use dual isotopes (Tl-201 and Tc-99m), although this approach is expensive. With either of these markers, sensitivity is about 90%, and specificity is about 71% to detect coronary artery disease.

For 2-day protocols, imaging at rest may be omitted if the initial stress test shows no evidence of abnormal perfusion. When higher doses of Tc-99m (> 30 millicurie) are used, first-transit function studies (with ventriculography) may be used with perfusion imaging.

Other radionuclides include iodine-123 (I-123)–labeled fatty acids, which produces cold spots where myocardium is ischemic; gallium citrate-67 (Ga-67), which accumulates in sites of active inflammation (eg, in acute inflammatory cardiomyopathy); and I-123 metaiodobenzylguanidine, a neurotransmitter analog taken up and stored in neurons of the sympathetic nervous system and used in research to evaluate heart failure, diabetes, pheochromocytoma, certain arrhythmias, and arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia.