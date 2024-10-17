Baadhi ya Sababu na Sifa za Kawaida za Uchovu Sugu au Unaodumu kwa Muda Mrefu
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Blood disorders or cancers
Decreased exercise tolerance and shortness of breath greater than expected during activity
Sometimes paleness
CBC
Cancers (such as digestive tract cancer, lung cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma)
Widespread lymph node swelling, weight loss, and/or night sweats
With multiple myeloma, low back or other bone pain, often severe at night
CBC
Sometimes other tests, such as endoscopy or imaging tests
Infections
Sometimes jaundice (yellowing of the skin), loss of appetite, and fluid in the abdomen
Blood tests to determine how well the liver is functioning and to identify the hepatitis virus
Sometimes liver biopsy
Fever
Sometimes cough and respiratory symptoms
Sometimes loss of taste and smell
Test for SARS-CoV-2 virus
Enlarged spleen and lymph nodes, fever, and night sweats
Sometimes blood tests for antibodies to cytomegalovirus
Heart valve infection (endocarditis)
Fever and night sweats
Sometimes joint pains
Usually in people who have heart murmurs or inject drugs intravenously
Cultures of blood samples and echocardiography
Fever, night sweats, and frequent infections
Sometimes difficulty breathing, cough, diarrhea, and/or rash
HIV blood test
Recent sore throat and lymph node swelling
Mononucleosis blood test
Other infections (for example, fungal pneumonias such as histoplasmosis, parasitic infections, or tuberculosis)
Fever, night sweats, and weight loss
Sometimes cough, difficulty breathing, and coughing up blood
Tests based on which type of infection seems likely
Other disorders and causes
Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing when lying down that is relieved when upright (orthopnea), and/or swelling
Blood tests of kidney function
Systemic rheumatic disorder (for example, rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus [lupus])
Fever, night sweats, weight loss, joint pain, rash, and/or other organ involvement (for example, effects on the heart or lungs)
Blood tests for abnormal antibodies
Deconditioning
A history of lack of exercise or being bedbound or hospitalized
Only a doctor's examination
Diabetes (sometimes, other symptoms often more prominent)
Excessive thirst, excessive urination, increased appetite, and unexplained weight gain or loss
Measurement of sugar (glucose) level in the blood after the person fasts overnight and sometimes glucose tolerance testing
Drugs: Antidepressants, older antihistamines, antihypertensives, diuretics that cause low potassium levels in the blood, muscle relaxants, illicit drugs, and sedatives
History of taking a medication or drug known to cause fatigue
Only a doctor's examination
Headache, pain in the jaw when chewing, pain when combing hair, loss of vision, and/or muscle pains in a person over 50
ESR and/or CRP; temporal artery ultrasound and/or biopsy
Mental health conditions: Anxiety, depression, drug dependence, panic disorder, or somatization disorder (physical symptoms caused mainly by anxiety)
Anxiety, sadness, loss of appetite, and unexplained sleep disturbance
With somatization disorder, an excessive preoccupation with physical symptoms
Only a doctor's examination
Fatigue worse with exposure to heat
Past symptoms of nervous system malfunction (such as numbness, loss of coordination, and weakness), particularly if people had more than one episode of symptoms
Brain and/or spinal cord MRI
Pregnancy
Cessation of menstrual periods, breast tenderness, morning sickness, and abdominal swelling
Pregnancy test
Excessive daytime sleepiness, frequent awakenings, breathing interruptions during sleep, difficulty falling asleep, unrefreshing sleep
Sleep testing (polysomnography or home testing)
Underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism)
Inability to tolerate cold, weight gain, constipation, and coarse skin
Blood tests of thyroid function
Weight loss
Sometimes loss of appetite, foul-smelling stool, abdominal pain, or a combination
A doctor's examination
Sometimes other tests
Disorders of unknown cause
Chronic fatigue syndrome (now sometimes called myalgic encephalomyelitis or systemic exertion intolerance disease)
Sore throat, sleep that is not refreshing, difficulty with concentration or short-term memory, muscle aches, joint pain, headaches, and/or tender lymph nodes in the neck or under the arms
A doctor's examination
Longstanding and widespread muscle and bone pain in areas outside the joints, trigger points, lower abdominal pain, gas, bloating, constipation or diarrhea, migraines, and anxiety
A doctor's examination
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CBC = complete blood count; ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.