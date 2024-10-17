Baadhi ya Visababishaji vya Maumivu ya Fupanyonga kwa Wanawake
Cause
Common Features†
Diagnostic Approach‡
Cyclic pain, related to the menstrual cycle
Moderate to severe menstrual cramps
Pelvic pain may also be unrelated to the menstrual cycle
Sometimes pain in the pelvis during sexual intercourse and/or during bowel movements
Sometimes infertility
Transvaginal ultrasound
MRI if ultrasound results are inconclusive
Laparoscopy (insertion of a thin viewing tube into the abdomen) to check for abnormal tissue and to obtain a sample for biopsy; infrequently, laparotomy (a larger incision into the abdomen enabling doctors to directly view organs)
Infrequently, sigmoidoscopy (insertion of a flexible viewing tube to examine the lower portion of the large intestine, the rectum, and the anus) or cystoscopy (insertion of a flexible viewing tube to examine the bladder)
Painful menstrual periods (dysmenorrhea)
Crampy pain that
Sometimes headache, nausea, constipation, diarrhea, or an urge to urinate often (urinary frequency)
Transvaginal ultrasound to exclude other causes
Painful menstrual periods or pelvic pain not related to menstrual periods; pain can be mild to severe
Transvaginal ultrasound
MRI if ultrasound is inconclusive
Mittelschmerz (pain in the middle of the menstrual cycle)
Moderate to severe, sharp pain that
Sometimes light spotty bleeding
Transvaginal ultrasound to exclude other causes
Related to pregnancy
An ectopic pregnancy (an abnormally located pregnancy—not in its usual place in the uterus)
Pelvic or abdominal pain and/or vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy
If the ectopic pregnancy ruptures, severe pain that
Sometimes light-headedness, fainting, a racing heart, or dangerously low blood pressure (shock) due to severe internal bleeding
A pregnancy test
Transvaginal ultrasound
Sometimes laparoscopy or laparotomy
Constant or intermittent pain, related to the reproductive system but not the menstrual cycle or pregnancy
An ovarian cyst or a noncancerous ovarian tumor
Dull or sharp persistent pelvic or abdominal pain, often on one side
Transvaginal ultrasound
Occasionally a CT or MRI of the pelvis and abdomen
A ruptured ovarian cyst
Pain that
Sometimes happens after sexual intercourse
Sometimes light-headedness, fainting, slight vaginal bleeding
Transvaginal ultrasound
CBC (if significant bleeding is suspected)
Adnexal torsion (twisting) of an ovary
Severe pain that
Occasionally pain that comes and goes (as the ovary twists and untwists)
Usually nausea, vomiting and sometimes light-headedness or fainting
Transvaginal ultrasound
Laparoscopy
Dull or sharp persistent pelvic or abdominal pain, often on one side
Digestive or urinary symptoms that are new and persistent (bloating, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, feeling an urgent need to urinate, or needing to urinate frequently)
Sometimes unexplained weight loss
Transvaginal ultrasound
Sometimes blood tests to measure substances secreted by tumors
Often a CT or MRI of the pelvis and abdomen
Gradual, aching pelvic pain that may be felt on one or both sides
Sometimes pain during sexual intercourse
Sometimes fever
Usually a vaginal discharge that sometimes has a foul odor and, as infection worsens, can become yellow-green
Tests to detect sexually transmitted infections using a sample of secretions taken from the cervix, CBC, and urine test
Transvaginal ultrasound
Adhesions (bands of scar tissue between normally unconnected structures in the uterus or pelvis)
Pelvic pain that
Pain during sexual intercourse
No vaginal bleeding or discharge
Rarely nausea and vomiting (suggesting a blockage of the intestine)
Laparoscopy or sometimes laparotomy
Myofascial pelvic pain
Chronic or recurring pain in one or more genital tract (vulva, vagina) or other pelvic structures (bladder, rectum, buttocks, hips, abdomen)
A doctor's evaluation
Not related to the reproductive system
Pain that usually starts around the umbilicus and then settles in the lower right part of the abdomen
Loss of appetite and usually nausea and vomiting
Often fever
CT of the abdomen; ultrasound or MRI may be done if CT is not available
Sometimes pain just above the pubic bone
An urgent need to urinate, more frequent urination, and/or burning during urination
A urine test
Pain or tenderness in the lower left part of the abdomen, usually on the left side
Fever
CT of the abdomen
Inflammatory bowel disease including
Crampy abdominal pain
Diarrhea, which in ulcerative colitis is often bloody
Loss of appetite and weight
CT of the small and large intestine (CT enterography) to check for Crohn disease
Endoscopy (usually colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy)
Sometimes x-rays of the upper digestive tract after barium is given by mouth (barium swallow) or of the lower digestive tract after insertion of barium into the rectum (barium enema)
Excruciating intermittent pain in the lower abdomen, side, or lower back, depending on the stone's location
Nausea and vomiting
Blood in the urine
Urine tests (urinalysis)
Imaging tests, such as CT, ultrasound, or x-ray of the abdomen
* Some causes of pain in the lower abdomen are included.
† Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
‡ In women of childbearing age, a pregnancy test is done to check whether there is a pregnancy-related cause and, if a woman is pregnant, to ensure that tests and treatments are safe during pregnancy.
CBC = complete blood count; CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.