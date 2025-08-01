The Asymptomatic Patient With Abnormal Liver Test Results

Bilirubin

Asymptomatic elevations in bilirubin should be further evaluated by differentiating whether the patient has an indirect or direct hyperbilirubinemia, because the need for additional work-up will vary based on this. In asymptomatic patients, most often this will be an indirect hyperbilirubinemia, which is usually related to a benign disorder (eg Gilbert syndrome). It is important to exclude indirect hyperbilirubinemia from hemolysis, thus a hemoglobin should always be ordered. A finding of anemia should prompt additional workup for hemolytic disorders as well as a hematology consultation. Lastly, some medications can cause hyperbilirubinemia. Any direct hyperbilirubinemia or symptomatic patients with indirect hyperbilirubinemia should be further evaluated.

See also Jaundice, Inborn Disorders of Bilirubin Metabolism, and Tests for Liver Injury.