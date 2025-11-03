Liver biopsy provides histologic information about liver structure and evidence of liver injury. This information can be essential in both diagnosis and management and in staging of fibrosis. Although only a small core of tissue is obtained, it is usually representative, even for focal lesions.

Percutaneous liver biopsy is usually performed at the bedside with ultrasound guidance. Ultrasound guidance is preferred because its use provides the opportunity to visualize the liver and target focal lesions. Additionally, a transjugular approach performed under fluoroscopy can obtain liver tissue and indirect measurements of portal pressures.

Indications Generally, biopsy is indicated for suspected liver abnormalities that are not identified by less invasive methods or that require histopathology for staging (see table Indications for Liver Biopsy) (1, 2). Biopsy is especially valuable for detecting infiltrative liver disorders and is required for clarifying allograft problems (ie, ischemic injury, rejection, biliary tract disorders, viral hepatitis) after liver transplantation. Serial biopsies, commonly performed over years, may be necessary to monitor disease progression. Table Indications for Liver Biopsy* Table Gross examination and histopathology are often definitive. Cytology (fine-needle aspiration), frozen section, and culture may be useful for selected patients. Metal content (eg, copper in suspected Wilson disease, iron in hemochromatosis), can be measured in the biopsy specimen. Limitations of liver biopsy include Sampling error

Occasional errors or uncertainty in cases of cholestasis

Need for a skilled histopathologist

Contraindications Absolute contraindications to liver biopsy include the following (2): Patient’s inability to remain still and to maintain brief expiration for the procedure

Suspected vascular lesion (eg, hemangioma)

Altered coagulation/hemostasis status

Severe hypofibrinogenemia (as in the case of disseminated intravascular coagulation [DIC])

Extrahepatic biliary obstruction Determination of the procedural-related bleeding risk is complex and should be individualized, as classical markers of hemostasis (platelet count, international normalized ratio [INR]) have been shown to inaccurately predict bleeding tendency in patients with advanced liver disease. For this reason, current guidelines do not specify parameter cutoffs prior to liver biopsy (either percutaneous or transvenous). Viscoelastic assays may also be used to assess hemostatic status in patients with liver disease, though validated cutoffs for bedside procedures, including liver biopsy, have not been established. Relative contraindications include profound anemia, peritonitis, ascites, severe obesity, and a subphrenic or right pleural infection or effusion. Nonetheless, percutaneous liver biopsy is otherwise sufficiently safe to be performed on an outpatient basis. Associated mortality is approximately 0.01 to 0.02% (3, 4). One common complication is pain at the biopsy site. Major complications (eg, intra-abdominal hemorrhage, bile peritonitis, lacerated liver, pneumothorax) develop in approximately 1 to 2% of patients. Complications usually become evident within 3 to 4 hours—the recommended period for monitoring patients.