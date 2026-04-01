Sickle Cell Disease

Acute exacerbations

Acute exacerbations (crises) occur intermittently, often for no known reason. In some cases, crisis appears to be precipitated by:

Fever

Viral infection

Local trauma

Vaso-occlusive crisis (pain crisis) is the most common type; it is caused by tissue hypoxia and leads to ischemia and infarction, typically in the bones, but also in the spleen, lungs, or kidneys.

Aplastic crisis occurs when bone marrow erythropoiesis slows during acute infection due to human parvovirus, during which an acute erythroblastopenia may occur.

Acute chest syndrome results from pulmonary microvascular occlusion and is a common cause of death. It occurs in all age groups but is most common in childhood. Repeated episodes as well as other factors predispose to chronic pulmonary hypertension.

Acute multisystem organ failure is a life-threatening complication that rapidly affects multiple organ systems. It often first presents as severe acute vaso-occlusive crisis or acute chest syndrome and often thrombocytopenia and anemia with reticulocytopenia. It is thought to be driven by fat embolization.

Sequestration crisis typically occurs in children whose spleen has not yet become fibrotic due to repeated splenic infarction. Acute sequestration of sickled cells in the spleen exacerbates anemia. This is accompanied by at least a 2 g/dL (20 g/L) fall in hemoglobin and may lead to hemodynamic instability.

Hepatic sequestration may occur in children or adults, causing right upper quadrant pain, rapid enlargement of the liver, and at least a 2 g/dL (20 g/L) decrease in hemoglobin.

Intrahepatic cholestasis causes right upper quadrant tenderness, hepatomegaly, marked hyperbilirubinemia, coagulopathy, and often renal failure. It is a result of disseminated vaso-occlusion in the hepatic sinusoids leading to liver ischemia.

Priapism, a serious complication that can cause erectile dysfunction, is most common in young males.