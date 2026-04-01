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Hemoglobin C Disease

ByGloria F. Gerber, MD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Division of Hematology
Reviewed ByAshkan Emadi, MD, PhD, West Virginia University School of Medicine, Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center
Reviewed/Revised Modified Apr 2026
v970410
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Hemoglobin C disease is a hemoglobinopathy that causes symptoms of a hemolytic anemia.

(See also Overview of Hemolytic Anemia.)

Patients who are heterozygous are asymptomatic. Those who are homozygous usually have a mild chronic hemolytic anemia, mild microcytosis, splenomegaly, and symptoms consistent with anemia. Cholelithiasis is the most common complication. There may be an increased risk of venous thrombosis (1).

Hemoglobin C disease is suspected in all patients with a family history and evidence of a hemolytic anemia, particularly in adults with splenomegaly. The anemia is usually mild but can be severe.

The peripheral smear is microcytic, with frequent target cells, spherocytes, and, rarely, crystal-containing red blood cells (RBCs). Nucleated RBCs may be present. The RBCs do not sickle. On electrophoresis, the hemoglobin is type C. In heterozygotes, the only laboratory abnormality is centrally targeted RBCs.

No specific treatment is recommended. Anemia usually is not severe enough to require blood transfusion.

Reference

  1. 1. Jacobs JW, Sharma D, Stephens LD, et al. Thrombosis risk with haemoglobin C trait and haemoglobin C disease: A systematic review. Br J Haematol. 2024;204(4):1500-1506. doi:10.1111/bjh.19313

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