Homozygous hemoglobin E (Hb E) disease is a hemoglobinopathy that causes a mild hemolytic anemia, usually without splenomegaly.
Hemoglobin (Hb) E is one of the most common hemoglobin worldwide (alongside Hb A and Hb S). It occurs primarily in people of Southeast Asian ancestry (1). Patients who are heterozygous (Hb AE) are asymptomatic, and patients with homozygous Hb E disease usually have mild anemia. Patients heterozygous for Hb E and beta-thalassemia 0 have a hemolytic disease similar to thalassemia intermedia or thalassemia major and usually have splenomegaly.
In patients who are heterozygous (Hb AE), a microcytosis is present without anemia, and target cells can be found on a peripheral blood smear. In patients who are homozygous, a mild microcytic anemia with prominent target cells exists.
Diagnosis of hemoglobin E disease is by hemoglobin electrophoresis.
Most patients do not require treatment. However, patients with severe disease may benefit from periodic transfusions or splenectomy.
Reference
1. Jomoui W, Fucharoen G, Sanchaisuriya K, Nguyen NT, Nguyen HV, Fucharoen S. Molecular analysis of haemoglobin E in Southeast Asian populations. Ann Hum Biol. 2017;44(8):747-750. doi:10.1080/03014460.2017.1388844