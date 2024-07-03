Anemia in pregnancy is a major public health concern, and the World Health Organization estimates that 37% of pregnancies are affected by anemia (1). Worldwide, rates of anemia in pregnancy are higher in low income or lower-middle income countries. In the United States, a study of almost 4 million births found that prenatal anemia was more common in women who are Black (22%) or Pacific Islander (18%) and less common in those who are Asian (11%) or White (10%) (2).

Anemia in pregnant patients is associated with adverse maternal outcomes (eg, preterm delivery, placental abruption, intensive care unit admission) and adverse neonatal outcomes (eg, stillbirth, growth restriction, neurodevelopmental effects) (3, 4, 5).

During pregnancy, erythroid hyperplasia of the marrow occurs, and red blood cell (RBC) mass increases by 15 to 25% in a singleton pregnancy (6). However, a disproportionate increase in plasma volume (by 40 to 50%) results in hemodilution (hydremia of pregnancy), and thus an increased iron requirement. A physiologic anemia occurs with an average hematocrit (Hct) decrease from 38 to 45% in healthy nonpregnant women to about 34% late in a singleton pregnancy and to 30% late in a multifetal gestation. Despite hemodilution, oxygen-carrying capacity remains normal throughout pregnancy. Hct normally increases immediately after delivery due to an autotransfusion of maternal blood in the placental vessels returning to the maternal circulation.

Anemia occurs in up to one third of women during the third trimester, most commonly caused by:

Acute blood loss, usually peripartum, is a common cause of iron deficiency anemia.

Symptoms and Signs of Anemia in Pregnancy Early symptoms of anemia are usually nonexistent or nonspecific (eg, fatigue, weakness, light-headedness, mild dyspnea during exertion). Other symptoms and signs may include pallor and, if anemia is severe, tachycardia or hypotension. Fetal growth restriction should prompt an evaluation for maternal anemia.

Diagnosis of Anemia in Pregnancy Complete blood count (CBC) and differential, followed by testing based on mean corpuscular value (MCV) value Diagnosis of anemia begins with CBC. The following hemoglobin (Hb) and Hct levels are classified as anemic in pregnant patients (1): First trimester: Hb < 11 g/dL; Hct < 33%

Second trimester: Hb < 10.5 g/dL; Hct < 32%

Third trimester: Hb < 11 g/dL; Hct < 33% Usually, if women have anemia, subsequent testing is based on whether the MCV is low (< 79 fL) or high (> 100 fL) (see table Characteristics of Common Anemias): For microcytic anemias: Evaluation includes testing for iron deficiency (measuring serum ferritin) and hemoglobinopathies (using hemoglobin electrophoresis). If these tests are nondiagnostic and there is no response to empiric treatment, consultation with a hematologist is usually warranted.

For macrocytic anemias: Evaluation includes serum folate and vitamin B12 levels.

For anemia with mixed causes: Evaluation for both types is required. Table Characteristics of Common Anemias Table Diagnosis reference 1. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' Committee on Practice Bulletins: Practice Bulletin, Number 233, Anemia in Pregnancy. Obstet Gynecol. 2021;138(2):e55-e64. doi:10.1097/AOG.0000000000004477

Treatment of Anemia in Pregnancy Treatment to reverse the anemia

Transfusion as needed for severe symptoms or fetal indications Treatment of anemia during pregnancy is directed at reversing the cause of anemia. Transfusion is indicated for maternal Hb levels < 6 g/dL (which is associated with abnormal fetal oxygenation) and for any anemia if severe constitutional symptoms (eg, light-headedness, weakness, fatigue) or cardiopulmonary symptoms or signs (eg, dyspnea, tachycardia, tachypnea) are present; the decision is not based solely on the Hb (1). For women with anemia in the third trimester, clinicians should make appropriate preparations to prevent blood loss or manage hemodynamic status while considering whether blood loss during delivery is likely to result in severe anemia and whether the patient is not a candidate for blood transfusion (eg, in Jehovah's Witness patients). Pearls & Pitfalls Treatment reference 1. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' Committee on Practice Bulletins: Practice Bulletin, Number 233, Anemia in Pregnancy. Obstet Gynecol. 2021;138(2):e55-e64. doi:10.1097/AOG.0000000000004477

Key Points The increases in red blood cell mass and hemodilution during pregnancy cause a physiologic anemia, but oxygen-carrying capacity remains normal throughout pregnancy.

The most common causes of nonphysiologic anemia during pregnancy are iron deficiency and folate deficiency.

Anemia in pregnancy is associated with adverse maternal outcomes (eg, preterm delivery, placental abruption, and intensive care unit admission) and adverse neonatal outcomes (eg, stillbirth, growth restriction, neurodevelopmental effects).

Advise all pregnant patients to take low-dose iron supplements in the first trimester to prevent anemia at delivery.

Treat the cause of the anemia if possible, but transfusion is usually indicated in patients with an Hb < 6 g/dL or severe symptoms.