Anemia in Pregnancy

ByJessian L. Muñoz, MD, PhD, MPH, Baylor College of Medicine
Reviewed ByOluwatosin Goje, MD, MSCR, Cleveland Clinic, Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2024 | Modified Sept 2025
Anemia in pregnancy is a major public health concern, and the World Health Organization estimates that 37% of pregnancies are affected by anemia (1). Worldwide, rates of anemia in pregnancy are higher in low income or lower-middle income countries. In the United States, a study of almost 4 million births found that prenatal anemia was more common in women who are Black (22%) or Pacific Islander (18%) and less common in those who are Asian (11%) or White (10%) (2).

Anemia in pregnant patients is associated with adverse maternal outcomes (eg, preterm delivery, placental abruption, intensive care unit admission) and adverse neonatal outcomes (eg, stillbirth, growth restriction, neurodevelopmental effects) (3, 4, 5).

During pregnancy, erythroid hyperplasia of the marrow occurs, and red blood cell (RBC) mass increases by 15 to 25% in a singleton pregnancy (6). However, a disproportionate increase in plasma volume (by 40 to 50%) results in hemodilution (hydremia of pregnancy), and thus an increased iron requirement. A physiologic anemia occurs with an average hematocrit (Hct) decrease from 38 to 45% in healthy nonpregnant women to about 34% late in a singleton pregnancy and to 30% late in a multifetal gestation. Despite hemodilution, oxygen-carrying capacity remains normal throughout pregnancy. Hct normally increases immediately after delivery due to an autotransfusion of maternal blood in the placental vessels returning to the maternal circulation.

Anemia occurs in up to one third of women during the third trimester, most commonly caused by:

Acute blood loss, usually peripartum, is a common cause of iron deficiency anemia.

Symptoms and Signs of Anemia in Pregnancy

Early symptoms of anemia are usually nonexistent or nonspecific (eg, fatigue, weakness, light-headedness, mild dyspnea during exertion). Other symptoms and signs may include pallor and, if anemia is severe, tachycardia or hypotension.

Fetal growth restriction should prompt an evaluation for maternal anemia.

Diagnosis of Anemia in Pregnancy

  • Complete blood count (CBC) and differential, followed by testing based on mean corpuscular value (MCV) value

Diagnosis of anemia begins with CBC. The following hemoglobin (Hb) and Hct levels are classified as anemic in pregnant patients (1):

  • First trimester: Hb < 11 g/dL; Hct < 33%

  • Second trimester: Hb < 10.5 g/dL; Hct < 32%

  • Third trimester: Hb < 11 g/dL; Hct < 33%

Usually, if women have anemia, subsequent testing is based on whether the MCV is low (< 79 fL) or high (> 100 fL) (see table Characteristics of Common Anemias):

  • For microcytic anemias: Evaluation includes testing for iron deficiency (measuring serum ferritin) and hemoglobinopathies (using hemoglobin electrophoresis). If these tests are nondiagnostic and there is no response to empiric treatment, consultation with a hematologist is usually warranted.

  • For macrocytic anemias: Evaluation includes serum folate and vitamin B12 levels.

  • For anemia with mixed causes: Evaluation for both types is required.

Table

Characteristics of Common Anemias 

Characteristics of Common Anemias

Etiology or Type

Morphologic Changes

Special Features

Blood loss, acute

Normochromic-normocytic, with polychromatophilia

If severe, possible nucleated RBCs and left shift of the WBCs

Leukocytosis

Thrombocytosis

Blood loss, chronic

Same as iron deficiency

Same as iron deficiency

Folate deficiency

Same as vitamin B12 deficiency

Serum folate < 5 ng/mL (< 11 nmol/L)

RBC folate < 225 ng/mL RBCs (< 510 nmol/L)

Nutritional deficiency and malabsorption (in sprue, pregnancy, infancy, or alcohol use disorder)

Hereditary spherocytosis

Spheroidal microcytes

Normoblastic erythroid hyperplasia

Reticulocytosis

Increased MCHC

Increased RBC osmotic fragility

Shortened survival of labeled RBCs

Warm antibody hemolytic anemia

Spheroidal microcytes

Normoblastic erythroid hyperplasia

Reticulocytosis

Increased MCHC

Increased RBC osmotic fragility

Shortened survival of labeled RBCs

Positive direct antiglobulin test

Hemolysis

Normochromic-normocytic

Reticulocytosis

Marrow erythroid hyperplasia

Increased serum indirect bilirubin and LDH, low haptoglobin

Increased stool and urine urobilinogen

Hemoglobinuria in intravascular hemolysis

Hemosiderinuria

Infection, cancer, chronic inflammation, or renal disease

Normochromic-normocytic early, then microcytic

Normoblastic marrow

Normal or increased iron stores

Decreased serum iron

Decreased total iron-binding capacity

Elevated serum ferritin

Normal or increased marrow iron content

Iron deficiency

Microcytic, with anisocytosis and poikilocytosis

Reticulocytopenia

Hyperplastic marrow, with delayed hemoglobination

Possible achlorhydria, smooth tongue, angular cheilosis, and spoon nails

Absent stainable marrow iron

Low serum iron

Increased total iron-binding capacity

Low serum ferritin

Marrow failure

Normochromic-normocytic (may be macrocytic)

Reticulocytopenia

Failed marrow aspiration (often) or evident hypoplasia of erythroid series or of all elements

Idiopathic (> 50%), hereditary, or secondary to exposure to toxic drugs or chemicals (eg, chloramphenicol, quinacrine, hydantoins, insecticides) or parvovirus B1950%), hereditary, or secondary to exposure to toxic drugs or chemicals (eg, chloramphenicol, quinacrine, hydantoins, insecticides) or parvovirus B19

Marrow replacement (myelophthisis)

Anisocytosis and poikilocytosis (eg, teardrop cells)

Nucleated RBCs

Early granulocyte precursors

Marrow aspiration possibly failing or showing leukemia, myeloma, myelofibrosis, or metastatic cells

Marrow infiltration with infectious granulomas, tumors, fibrosis, or lipid histiocytosis

Possible hepatomegaly and splenomegaly

Possible bone changes (osteosclerosis)

Cold agglutinin disease

Macrocytosis

Red cell agglutination

Reticulocytosis

Follows exposure to cold

Results from a cold agglutinin or hemolysin test

Sometimes postinfectious (paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria)

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Leukopenia

Thrombocytopenia

Reticulocytosis

Hemoglobinuria, sometimes with frankly dark morning urine

Hemosiderinuria

Thrombosis

Smooth muscle dystonia causing abdominal pain, esophageal spasm, erectile dysfunction

Variable degree of bone marrow failure (cytopenias)

Sickle cell disease

Anisocytosis and poikilocytosis

Some sickle cells in peripheral smear

Sickling of all RBCs in preparation with hypoxia or hyperosmolar exposure

Reticulocytosis

Most common in people of African ancestry in the United States

Urinary hyposthenuria

Hb S detected during electrophoresis

Bone changes on x-ray

Stroke and other thrombotic events

Possibly painful vaso-occlusive crises and leg ulcers, stroke

Sideroblastic anemia

Usually hypochromic but dimorphic with normocytes and macrocytes

Hyperplastic marrow, with delayed hemoglobination

Ringed sideroblasts

Inborn or acquired metabolic defect (eg, due to substances such as alcohol, isoniazid)Inborn or acquired metabolic defect (eg, due to substances such as alcohol, isoniazid)

Usually stainable marrow iron (plentiful), but can be reduced

Some congenital forms respond to vitamin B6 administration

Can be part of a myelodysplastic syndrome

Thalassemia

Microcytic

Target cells

Basophilic stippling

Anisocytosis and poikilocytosis in homozygotes

Nucleated RBCs in homozygotes

Reticulocytosis

Elevated Hb A2 and Hb F (in beta-thalassemia)

Mediterranean ancestry (common)

In homozygotes, anemia from infancy

Splenomegaly

Bone changes on radiographs

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Oval macrocytes

Anisocytosis

Reticulocytopenia

Hypersegmented WBCs

Megaloblastic marrow

Serum B12 < 200 pg/mL (< 145 pmol/L)

Elevated methylmalonic acid and homocysteine

Increased LDH

Antibodies to intrinsic factor in serum (pernicious anemia)

Frequently, GI and CNS symptoms

Treatment of Anemia in Pregnancy

  • Treatment to reverse the anemia

  • Transfusion as needed for severe symptoms or fetal indications

Treatment of anemia during pregnancy is directed at reversing the cause of anemia.

Transfusion is indicated for maternal Hb levels < 6 g/dL (which is associated with abnormal fetal oxygenation) and for any anemia if severe constitutional symptoms (eg, light-headedness, weakness, fatigue) or cardiopulmonary symptoms or signs (eg, dyspnea, tachycardia, tachypnea) are present; the decision is not based solely on the Hb (1).

For women with anemia in the third trimester, clinicians should make appropriate preparations to prevent blood loss or manage hemodynamic status while considering whether blood loss during delivery is likely to result in severe anemia and whether the patient is not a candidate for blood transfusion (eg, in Jehovah's Witness patients).

Pearls & Pitfalls

  • Transfusion is indicated in pregnant patients for maternal hemoglobin levels < 6 g/dL or severe constitutional symptoms associated with anemia.

Key Points

  • The increases in red blood cell mass and hemodilution during pregnancy cause a physiologic anemia, but oxygen-carrying capacity remains normal throughout pregnancy.

  • The most common causes of nonphysiologic anemia during pregnancy are iron deficiency and folate deficiency.

  • Anemia in pregnancy is associated with adverse maternal outcomes (eg, preterm delivery, placental abruption, and intensive care unit admission) and adverse neonatal outcomes (eg, stillbirth, growth restriction, neurodevelopmental effects).

  • Advise all pregnant patients to take low-dose iron supplements in the first trimester to prevent anemia at delivery.

  • Treat the cause of the anemia if possible, but transfusion is usually indicated in patients with an Hb < 6 g/dL or severe symptoms.

Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy

Iron deficiency anemia is the most common pathologic cause of anemia in pregnancy. The cause of iron deficiency anemia is usually:

  • Inadequate dietary intake in reproductive-aged women

  • Recurrent loss of iron in menstrual blood (which approximates the amount normally ingested each month and thus prevents iron stores from building up)

  • Blood loss from a previous pregnancy

Diagnosis of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy

  • Measurement of serum iron, ferritin, and transferrin

Typically, Hct is 30%, and MCV is < 79 fL. Decreased serum iron and ferritin and increased serum transferrin levels confirm the diagnosis of iron deficiency anemia.

Treatment of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy

  • Usually oral iron supplements every day or every other day

  • Sometimes intravenous (IV) iron

Most prenatal vitamins contain the recommended daily allowance of ferrous iron during pregnancy (27 mg) (1). In patients with iron deficiency anemia, a higher dose is needed (eg, 325 mg ferrous sulfate [65 mg elemental iron]). Iron is usually taken daily but may be taken every other day if a patient has bothersome gastrointestinal effects, especially constipation.

About 20% of pregnant women treated with oral iron supplements do not absorb enough supplemental iron or cannot tolerate the adverse effects; these patients require parenteral therapy. The iron deficit may be calculated, and the iron can often be replaced over 1 to 3 infusions. Hct or Hb is measured weekly to determine response. If iron supplements are ineffective, concomitant folate deficiency should be suspected.

Neonates of mothers with iron deficiency anemia usually have a normal Hct but decreased total iron stores and a need for early dietary iron supplements.

Prevention of Iron Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy

All pregnant patients should take low-dose iron supplements in the first trimester to prevent anemia at delivery (1). If Hb is < 11.5 g/dL at the onset of pregnancy, additional supplemental iron may be given prophylactically because subsequent hemodilution usually reduces Hb to < 10 g/dL.

Folate Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy

Folate deficiency increases risk of neural tube defects and possibly fetal alcohol syndrome. Deficiency occurs in 0.5 to 1.5% of pregnant women; megaloblastic macrocytic anemia is present if deficiency is moderate or severe.

Rarely, severe anemia and glossitis occur.

Diagnosis of Folate Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy

  • Measurement of serum folate

Folate deficiency is suspected if complete blood count (CBC) shows anemia with macrocytic indices or high red blood cell (RBC) distribution width (RDW). Low serum folate levels confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment of Folate Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy

  Folic acid 1 mg orally once a day

Treatment is folic acid 1 mg orally once a day.

Severe megaloblastic anemia may warrant bone marrow examination and further treatment.

Prevention of Folate Deficiency Anemia in Pregnancy

For prevention, all pregnant women and women who are planning to or may become pregnant should take folic acid supplements, 0.4 to 0.8 mg orally once a day (1). Women who have had a fetus with spina bifida should take 4 mg once a day, starting 3 months before conception and continuing through 12 weeks of gestation (2).

Hemoglobinopathies in Pregnancy

During pregnancy, hemoglobinopathies, particularly sickle cell disease, Hb S-C disease, and beta- and alpha-thalassemia, are associated with increased risks of adverse maternal and perinatal outcomes (1). Genetic screening for some of these disorders is available.

Maternal sickle cell disease, particularly if severe, is associate with the following maternal or fetal/neonatal complications (2):

Anemia almost always becomes more severe as pregnancy progresses. Sickle cell trait increases the risk of UTIs but is not associated with severe pregnancy-related complications.

Treatment of sickle cell disease during pregnancy is complex. Painful crises should be treated aggressively. Prophylactic exchange transfusions to keep Hb A at 60% reduce risk of hemolytic crises and pulmonary complications, but they are not routinely recommended because they increase risk of transfusion reactions, hepatitis, HIV transmission, and blood group isoimmunization. Prophylactic transfusion does not appear to decrease perinatal risk. Therapeutic transfusion is indicated for the following:

  • Symptomatic anemia

  • Heart failure

  • Severe bacterial infection

  • Severe complications of labor and delivery (eg, bleeding, sepsis)

Hb S-C disease may first cause symptoms during pregnancy. The disease increases risk of pulmonary infarction by occasionally causing bony spicule embolization. Effects on the fetus are uncommon but, if they occur, often include fetal growth restriction.

Sickle cell–beta-thalassemia is similar to Hb S-C disease but is less common and more benign.

Alpha-thalassemia does not cause maternal morbidity, but if the fetus is homozygous, hydrops and fetal death occur during the second or early third trimester.

