Bacterial Urinary Tract Infections

In women with recurrent urinary tract infection (UTI), physical examination should include pelvic examination to detect manageable conditions, such as vulvovaginal atrophy, urethral diverticulum, fecal incontinence, and vaginal prolapse. Men with recurrent UTI should be evaluated for prostatitis, urethritis, and incomplete bladder emptying.

In women who experience ≥ 3 urinary tract infections (UTIs)/year, behavioral measures are recommended, including increasing fluid intake, avoiding spermicides and diaphragm use, not delaying urination, wiping front to back after defecation, avoiding douching, and urinating immediately after sexual intercourse. If these techniques are unsuccessful, antibiotic prophylaxis should be considered. Common options are continuous and postcoital prophylaxis.

The use of cranberry products, in addition to other behavioral measures, may be considered another strategy to prevent recurrent cystitis. This approach is based on evidence suggesting that cranberry products may decrease the frequency of simple cystitis and in people who have undergone an intervention involving the bladder (1). However, further assessment is required in well-designed randomized controlled trials to further clarify who would benefit from cranberry products.

Continuous prophylaxis commonly begins with a 6-month trial. If UTI recurs after 6 months of prophylactic therapy, prophylaxis may be reinstituted for 2 or 3 years. Choice of antibiotic depends on susceptibility patterns of prior infections. Common options are trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole 40/200 mg orally once a day or 3 times a week, nitrofurantoin 50 or 100 mg orally once a day, cephalexin 125 to 250 mg orally once a day, and fosfomycin 3 g orally every 10 days. Fluoroquinolones are effective but are not usually recommended because resistance is increasing. Also, fluoroquinolones are contraindicated in pregnant women and children. Nitrofurantoin is contraindicated if creatinine clearance is < 60 mL/min. Long-term use can rarely cause damage to the lungs, liver, and nervous system. Methenamine has been demonstrated to be efficacious in the prevention of UTI in older adults with CrCl > 30 mL/min (2).

Postcoital prophylaxis in women may be more effective if UTIs are temporally related to sexual intercourse. Usually, a single dose of one of the antibiotics used for continuous prophylaxis (other than fosfomycin) is effective.

Contraception is recommended for women using a fluoroquinolone because these medications can potentially injure a fetus. Although concern exists that antibiotics may decrease the effectiveness of oral contraceptives, pharmacokinetic studies have not shown a significant or consistent effect. Nonetheless, some experts still recommend that women who use oral contraceptives use barrier contraceptives while they are taking antibiotics.

In pregnant women, effective prophylaxis of UTI is similar to that in nonpregnant women, including use of postcoital prophylaxis. Appropriate patients include those with acute pyelonephritis during a pregnancy, patients with > 1 episode (despite treatment) of UTI or bacteriuria during pregnancy, and patients who required prophylaxis for recurrent UTI before pregnancy.

In postmenopausal women, antibiotic prophylaxis is similar to that described previously. Additionally, topical estrogen therapy markedly reduces the incidence of recurrent UTI in women with atrophic vaginitis or atrophic urethritis.