In women, one of the following diagnostic tests of vaginal secretions may be performed:

NAAT

Vaginal pH and wet mount microscopy

Immunochromatographic flow dipstick test

Culture

NAATs are more sensitive than microscopic examination or culture for diagnosis of trichomoniasis in women.

Immunochromatographic flow dipstick tests are also available for point of care testing in women.

Microscopic examination enables clinicians to evaluate for trichomoniasis and bacterial vaginosis at the same time because they cause similar symptoms and/or may coexist. Vaginal secretions are obtained from the posterior fornix. The pH is measured. Secretions are then placed on 2 slides; they are diluted with 10% potassium hydroxide on one slide (KOH wet mount) and with 0.9% sodium chloride on the other (saline wet mount). For the whiff test, the KOH wet mount is checked for a fishy odor, which results from amines produced in bacterial vaginosis. The saline wet mount is examined microscopically as soon as possible to detect trichomonads, which can become immotile and more difficult to recognize within minutes after slide preparation. (Trichomonads are pear-shaped with flagella, often motile, and average 7 to 10 micrometers—about the size of white blood cells—but occasionally reach 25 micrometers.) Trichomoniasis is also commonly diagnosed by seeing the organism when a Papanicolaou (Pap) test is performed.

Cervical cytology (Pap test) and urinalysis are not traditionally used to test for trichomoniasis, but infection is sometimes detected incidentally and should be treated.