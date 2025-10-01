Candidiasis (Mucocutaneous)

Candida is a group of approximately 150 yeast species. C. albicans is responsible for approximately 70 to 80% of all candidal infections (1). Other significant species include C. auris, C. glabrata, C. tropicalis, C. krusei, C. parapsilosis, and C. dubliniensis.

Candida is a ubiquitous commensal yeast that resides harmlessly on skin and mucous membranes until dampness, heat, and impaired local and systemic immune defenses provide a conducive environment for it to grow.

Risk factors for candidiasis include:

Hot and humid weather

Restrictive clothing

Poor hygiene

Infrequent diaper or undergarment changes in children and older adults

Altered mucocutaneous flora resulting from antibiotic therapy

Inflammatory diseases (eg, psoriasis) that occur in skinfolds

Immunosuppression resulting from glucocorticoids and immunosuppressive medications, pregnancy, diabetes, other endocrinopathies (eg, Cushing disease, hypoadrenalism, hypothyroidism), blood dyscrasias, advanced HIV, or T-cell defects

Candidiasis occurs most commonly in intertriginous areas such as the axillae, groin, and gluteal folds (eg, diaper rash), in digital web spaces, on the glans penis, and beneath the breasts. Vulvovaginal candidiasis is common among women. Candidal nail infections and paronychia may develop after improperly done manicures and in kitchen workers and others whose hands are continually exposed to water. In people with obesity, candidal infections may occur beneath the pannus (abdominal fold). Oropharyngeal candidiasis is a common sign of local or systemic immunosuppression.

Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis is a primary immunodeficiency disorder that typically affects the nails, skin, and oropharynx. In some cases, it is linked to mutations in the AIRE gene, which plays a role in T-cell tolerance, and occurs is a part of autoimmune polyglandular syndrome type 1 (APS1) in association with hypoparathyroidism and Addison disease (also called Candida-endocrinopathy syndrome). It is typically inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern when it occurs as part of an autoimmune polyendocrinopathy. Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis can also occur in a form without other associated systemic features. This form is most commonly due to inborn errors of interleukin (IL)-17 immunity and may be inherited in an autosomal recessive or dominant pattern. Patients with chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis have cutaneous anergy to Candida, absent lymphoproliferative responses to Candida antigen (but normal proliferative responses to mitogens), but an intact antibody response to Candida and other antigens. They also have impaired T-cell–mediated immunity.