Some Causes of Fever Based on Risk Factors
Risk Factor
Cause
None (healthy)
Upper or lower respiratory tract infection
Gastrointestinal infection
Bloodstream infection related to a catheter inserted in a vein (IV catheter infection)
Urinary tract infection, particularly in people with a urinary catheter
Pneumonia, particularly in people on a ventilator
Atelectasis (collapse of part of a lung due to an airway blockage, rather than an infection)
Infection or a pocket of blood (hematoma) at the site of surgery
Deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism
Diarrhea (due to Clostridioides difficile–induced colitis)
Medications
Transfusion reaction
Travel to areas where an infection is common (endemic areas)
Disorders that cause diarrhea
Zika virus, chikungunya, Ebola virus, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, measles, and yellow fever
Fungal infections such as coccidioidomycosis, blastomycosis, or histoplasmosis
Rickettsial infections (such as African tick-bite fever and Mediterranean spotted fever)
Exposure to insects or animals that carry disease-causing organisms, called vectors (in the United States)
Ticks: Rickettsiosis, ehrlichiosis or anaplasmosis, Lyme disease, babesiosis, relapsing fever, or tularemia
Mosquitoes: Encephalitis caused by arboviruses, malaria, or Zika virus infection; yellow fever
Wild animals: Tularemia, rabies, or hantavirus infection
Fleas: Plague
Domestic animals: Brucellosis, cat-scratch disease, Q fever, or toxoplasmosis
Birds: Psittacosis, bird flu
Reptiles: Salmonella infection
Bats: Rabies or histoplasmosis
A weakened immune system (immunocompromise)
Viruses: Varicella-zoster virus infection or cytomegalovirus infection
Bacteria: Infection due to pneumococci, meningococci, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Nocardia, or mycobacteria
Fungi: Infection due to Candida, Aspergillus, Histoplasma, Coccidioides, microsporidia, Pneumocystis jirovecii, or fungi that cause mucormycosis
Parasites: Infection due to Toxoplasma gondii, Strongyloides stercoralis, Cryptosporidium, or Cystoisospora belli
Medications and illicit drugs that can alter body temperature
Phencyclidine (PCP)
Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, or Ecstasy)
Antipsychotic medications (can cause neuroleptic malignant syndrome)
Anesthetics (inhaled anesthetic gases such as halothane can cause malignant hyperthermia)
Thyroxine
Interferons (medications that are based on substances produced by the immune system and that help block the reproduction of viruses)
Medications that can trigger fever by a hypersensitivity (allergic) reaction
Beta-lactam antibiotics (such as penicillin)
Sulfa drugs
Phenytoin
Carbamazepine
Procainamide
Quinidine