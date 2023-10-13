skip to main content
Some Causes of Fever Based on Risk Factors

Risk Factor

Cause

None (healthy)

Upper or lower respiratory tract infection

Gastrointestinal infection

Urinary tract infection

Skin infection

Hospitalization

Bloodstream infection related to a catheter inserted in a vein (IV catheter infection)

Urinary tract infection, particularly in people with a urinary catheter

Pneumonia, particularly in people on a ventilator

Atelectasis (collapse of part of a lung due to an airway blockage, rather than an infection)

Infection or a pocket of blood (hematoma) at the site of surgery

Deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism

Diarrhea (due to Clostridioides difficile–induced colitis)

Medications

Transfusion reaction

Pressure sores

Travel to areas where an infection is common (endemic areas)

Malaria

Viral hepatitis

Disorders that cause diarrhea

Typhoid fever

Zika virus, chikungunya, Ebola virus, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, measles, and yellow fever

Dengue fever

Fungal infections such as coccidioidomycosis, blastomycosis, or histoplasmosis

Rickettsial infections (such as African tick-bite fever and Mediterranean spotted fever)

Exposure to insects or animals that carry disease-causing organisms, called vectors (in the United States)

Ticks: Rickettsiosis, ehrlichiosis or anaplasmosis, Lyme disease, babesiosis, relapsing fever, or tularemia

Mosquitoes: Encephalitis caused by arboviruses, malaria, or Zika virus infection; yellow fever

Wild animals: Tularemia, rabies, or hantavirus infection

Fleas: Plague

Domestic animals: Brucellosis, cat-scratch disease, Q fever, or toxoplasmosis

Birds: Psittacosis, bird flu

Reptiles: Salmonella infection

Bats: Rabies or histoplasmosis

A weakened immune system (immunocompromise)

Viruses: Varicella-zoster virus infection or cytomegalovirus infection

Bacteria: Infection due to pneumococci, meningococci, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Nocardia, or mycobacteria

Fungi: Infection due to Candida, Aspergillus, Histoplasma, Coccidioides, microsporidia, Pneumocystis jirovecii, or fungi that cause mucormycosis

Parasites: Infection due to Toxoplasma gondii, Strongyloides stercoralis, Cryptosporidium, or Cystoisospora belli

Medications and illicit drugs that can alter body temperature

Amphetamines

Phencyclidine (PCP)

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, or Ecstasy)

Antipsychotic medications (can cause neuroleptic malignant syndrome)

Anesthetics (inhaled anesthetic gases such as halothane can cause malignant hyperthermia)

Thyroxine

Interferons (medications that are based on substances produced by the immune system and that help block the reproduction of viruses)

Medications that can trigger fever by a hypersensitivity (allergic) reaction

Beta-lactam antibiotics (such as penicillin)

Sulfa drugs

Phenytoin

Carbamazepine

Procainamide

Quinidine

