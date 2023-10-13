Some Causes and Features of Personality and Behavior Changes
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Mental disorders
Symptoms that occur in episodes lasting a few weeks to a few months and that include mania, depression, or both
Episodes of mania:
Episodes of depression:
A doctor's examination
Episodes of depression as described in bipolar disorder (see above) without a history of mania
A doctor's examination
Usually symptoms that develop slowly, at first with mildly disorganized thinking and difficulty coping with daily routines
Later symptoms:
A doctor's examination
Drugs
Use of a drug, particularly
Agitation and sometimes panic or aggression
Sometimes hallucinations
With long-term use of alcohol:
With long-term use of amphetamines:
A doctor's examination
Sometimes blood or urine tests to detect the drug
Sometimes EEG (which records the brain’s electrical activity)
Withdrawal of a drug, particularly
Typically significant confusion and delirium
Shaking (tremors), headache, sweating, fever, and a rapid heart rate or palpitations
Sometimes seizures, hallucinations, and sleep disturbances
Onset after cutting down or stopping the drug
A doctor's examination
Sometimes blood or urine tests to detect drugs
Side effects of a drug
Vary, depending on the drug
Drugs with anticholinergic effects, such as
A doctor's examination
Sometimes stopping the drug to see whether the symptom goes away
Brain disorders
Symptoms that progress slowly
Loss of short-term memory, difficulty finding the right words, and poor judgment
Difficulty with daily activities (such as balancing a checkbook or finding their way around their neighborhood)
Usually in people over 60
A doctor's examination
Often CT, MRI, or PET of the brain
Detailed testing of mental function involving a series of questions and tasks (neuropsychologic testing)
Brain infections such as
Headache
Usually confusion and fever
Pain and/or stiffness when the doctor bends the neck forward (more common in people with meningitis)
With herpes simplex encephalitis, hallucinations of bad odors and sometimes seizures
A spinal tap (lumbar puncture)
Often CT or MRI of the brain
Culture of samples of blood, urine, and material from the throat
Head injuries (such as postconcussion syndrome)
Forgetfulness and headaches
Emotional instability in the weeks after a significant head injury
CT or MRI of the brain
Testing of IQ and executive functions such as the ability to plan and solve problems (neurocognitive testing)
Brain tumors or bleeding in the brain (brain hemorrhage)
With brain tumors, a headache that develops gradually and is often worse during the night or early morning and when lying flat
With hemorrhage, a headache that starts suddenly (called a thunderclap headache)
Often confusion and drowsiness
Sometimes seizures
CT or MRI of the brain
Weakness and/or numbness that comes and goes in different parts of the body
Sometimes partial loss of vision or double vision
Sometimes symptoms that are worsened by heat (such as a warm bath or hot weather)
MRI of the brain and spinal cord
Sometimes a spinal tap
Nerve conduction studies (measuring how fast nerves transmit signals) and electromyography (stimulating muscles and recording their electrical activity)
Tremors of the hands and fingers while they are at rest
Stiffness and difficulty moving and maintaining balance
Slowed speech and limited facial expressions
A doctor's examination
Seizure disorders (typically complex partial seizures)
Episodes of abnormal behavior
Usually confusion and staring
Sometimes involuntary chewing, smacking of the lips, and purposeless movements of the limbs
Typically no loss of consciousness and no general shaking of the body (convulsions)
Sometimes hallucinations of odor or taste
MRI of the brain
EEG
Symptoms that appear suddenly
Usually weakness or paralysis on one side of the body and unsteadiness when walking
CT or MRI of the brain
Bodywide (systemic) disorders
Hypoglycemia (a low level of blood sugar)
Weakness, sweating, and confusion
Almost always in people taking drugs for diabetes
Tests to measure the blood sugar (glucose) level
Swelling of the legs, loss of appetite, and nausea
Weakness that typically develops over several weeks
Blood and urine tests to evaluate how well the kidneys are functioning
Yellow color of the skin and/or whites of the eyes (jaundice)
Usually swelling of legs and/or abdomen
A reddish purple rash of tiny dots (petechiae)
Usually in people already known to have a liver disorder
Blood tests to evaluate how well the liver is functioning (liver tests)
Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus)
Usually painful, swollen joints
Often a rash, particularly on the face or areas exposed to sunlight
Sometimes a headache
Blood tests to check for certain antibodies
Thyroid disorders, including
Typically in hyperthyroidism: Palpitations, excessive sweating, difficulty tolerating heat, an increased appetite, weight loss, shakiness (tremor), and sometimes bulging eyes
Typically in hypothyroidism: Fatigue, constipation, difficulty tolerating cold, decreased appetite, weight gain, slow speech, sluggishness, a puffy face, drooping eyelids, coarse and thick dry skin, and loss of eyebrow hair
Blood tests to evaluate how well the thyroid gland is functioning
Vitamin deficiency, such as deficiency of or vitamin B12
Disorientation, an impaired memory, and irritability
Abnormal sensations in the hands and feet
Other symptoms, depending on which vitamin is deficient
Blood tests to measure vitamin levels
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; EEG = electroencephalography; IQ = intelligence quotient; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; PET = positron emission tomography.