In bipolar disorder (formerly called manic-depressive disorder), episodes of depression alternate with episodes of mania (or a less severe form of mania called hypomania). Mania is characterized by excessive feelings of elation and confidence or physical activity that are greatly out of proportion to the situation, and people may engage in risky behaviors.

Heredity probably plays a part in bipolar disorder.

Episodes of depression and mania may occur separately or together.

People have one or more periods of excessive sadness and loss of interest in life and one or more periods of elation, extreme energy, and often irritability, with periods of relatively normal mood in between.

Doctors base the diagnosis on the pattern of symptoms.



The name bipolar disorder is based on the shift in moods between 2 extremes, or poles, of mood disorders—depression and mania. It affects about 4% of the U.S. population to some degree. Bipolar disorder affects men and women equally. Bipolar disorder usually begins in a person’s teens, 20s, or 30s. Bipolar disorder in children is rare.

Most bipolar disorders can be classified as either

Bipolar I disorder: People have had at least one full-fledged manic episode (one that prevents them from functioning normally or that includes delusions) and usually have also had depressive episodes.

Bipolar II disorder: People have had major depressive episodes and at least one less severe manic (hypomanic) episode, but no full-fledged manic episodes.

However, some people have episodes that resemble a bipolar disorder but are milder and do not meet the specific criteria for bipolar I or II disorder. Such episodes may be classified as an unspecified bipolar disorder or cyclothymic disorder.

Causes of Bipolar Disorder The exact cause of bipolar disorder is not known. Heredity is thought to be involved in the development of this disorder. Also, in people with bipolar disorder, certain substances the body produces, such as the neurotransmitters norepinephrine or serotonin, may not be regulated normally. (Neurotransmitters are substances that nerve cells use to communicate.) Bipolar disorder sometimes begins after a stressful event, or such an event triggers another episode. However, no cause-and-effect relationship has been proved. The manic symptoms in bipolar disorder can occur for other reasons, such as certain illnesses, such as high levels of thyroid hormone (hyperthyroidism). Also, manic episodes may be caused or triggered by medications (such as corticosteroids) or illicit drugs (such as and amphetamines). Table Some Causes of Mania Table

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder In bipolar disorder, episodes of symptoms alternate with virtually symptom-free periods (remissions). Episodes last anywhere from a few weeks to 3 to 6 months. Cycles—time from onset of one episode to that of the next—vary in length. Some people have infrequent episodes, perhaps only a few over a lifetime, whereas others have 4 or more episodes each year (called rapid cycling). Despite this large variation, the cycle time for each person is relatively consistent. Episodes consist of depression, mania, or less severe mania (hypomania). Only a minority of people alternate between mania and depression during each cycle. In most, one or the other predominates to some extent. People with bipolar disorder may attempt or complete suicide. Over their lifetime, they are at least 15 times more likely to complete suicide than the general population. Depression Depression in bipolar disorder resembles depression that occurs alone. People with depression feel excessively sad and lose interest in their activities. They think and move slowly and may sleep more than usual. Their appetite may be increased or decreased, and they may gain or lose weight. They may be overwhelmed with feelings of hopelessness and guilt. They may be unable to concentrate or make decisions. Psychotic symptoms (such as hallucinations and delusions) are more common in depression that occurs in bipolar disorder than in depression that occurs alone. Mania Episodes of mania end more abruptly than those of depression and are typically shorter, lasting a week or longer. People with mania feel exuberant, noticeably more energetic, and elated or irritable. They may also feel overly confident, act or dress extravagantly, sleep very few hours, and talk more than usual. Their thoughts race. They are easily distracted and constantly shift from one theme or endeavor to another. They pursue one activity (such as risky business endeavors, gambling, or dangerous sexual behavior) after another, without thinking about the consequences (such as loss of money or injury). However, people often think that they are in their best mental state. People with mania lack insight into their condition. This lack plus their huge capacity for activity can make them impatient, intrusive, meddlesome, and aggressively irritable when crossed. As a result, they may have problems with social relationships and may feel that they are being treated unjustly or are being persecuted. Some people have hallucinations, hearing and seeing things that are not there. Manic psychosis is an extreme form of mania. People have psychotic symptoms that resemble those present in schizophrenia. They may have extremely grandiose delusions, such as of being Jesus. Others may feel persecuted, such as being pursued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Activity level increases markedly. People may race about and scream, swear, or sing. Mental and physical activity may be so frenzied that there is a complete loss of coherent thinking and behavior (delirious mania), causing extreme exhaustion. People so affected require immediate treatment. Hypomania Hypomania is not as severe as mania. People feel cheerful, need little sleep, and are mentally and physically active. For some people, hypomania is a productive time. They have a lot of energy, feel creative and confident, and often function well in social situations. They may not wish to leave this pleasurable state. However, other people with hypomania are easily distracted and easily irritated, sometimes resulting in angry outbursts. They often make commitments that they cannot keep or start projects that they do not finish. They rapidly change moods. They may recognize such effects and be bothered by them, as are the people around them. Mixed episodes When depression and mania or hypomania occur in one episode, people may momentarily become tearful in the middle of elation, or their thoughts may start racing in the middle of depression. Often, people go to bed depressed and wake early in the morning and feel elated and energetic. The risk of suicide during mixed episodes is particularly high.

Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder A doctor's evaluation, based on standard psychiatric diagnostic criteria

Sometimes blood and urine tests to rule out other general medical conditions and use of illicit drugs The diagnosis of bipolar disorder is based on specific lists of symptoms (criteria). However, people with mania may not accurately report their symptoms because they do not think anything is wrong with them. So doctors often have to obtain information from family members. People and their family members can use a short questionnaire to help them evaluate the risk of bipolar disorder (see Mood Disorder Questionnaire). Doctors also ask people whether they have any thoughts about suicide. Doctors review the medications being taken to check whether any could contribute to the symptoms. Doctors may also check for signs of other general medical conditions that may be contributing to symptoms. For example, they may do blood tests to check for hyperthyroidism and blood or urine tests to check for illicit drug use. Doctors determine whether people are experiencing an episode of mania or depression so that the correct treatment can be given.