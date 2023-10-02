In cyclothymic disorder, relatively mild and short episodes of elation (hypomania) alternate with mild and short episodes of sadness (depression).

Cyclothymic disorder resembles bipolar disorder but is less severe. The episodes of elation and sadness are less intense, typically last for only a few days, and recur fairly often at irregular intervals. This disorder may develop into bipolar disorder or may continue as extreme moodiness.

For people with cyclothymic disorder, the energy during episodes of elation may contribute to success in business, leadership, achievement, and artistic creativity. However, excessive elation or depression or the fluctuation of moods may also result in uneven work and school records, frequent changes of residence, repeated romantic breakups or marital failure, and alcohol use and other substance use disorders.

Doctors diagnose cyclothymic disorder based on the distinctive pattern of mental health symptoms.

(See also Overview of Mood Disorders.)

Treatment of Cyclothymic Disorder Education and support

Sometimes medications that stabilize mood People with cyclothymic disorder need to learn how to live with the extremes of their temperamental inclinations. However, living with cyclothymic disorder is not easy because interpersonal relationships are often stormy. Getting a job with flexible hours or, for people with artistic inclinations, pursuing a career in the arts may make it easier. A medication that stabilizes mood (such as or an antiseizure medication) may be used if cyclothymic disorder makes functioning difficult. People may tolerate the antiseizure medication divalproex better than lithium. Antidepressants are not used for cyclothymic disorder unless depression is severe and has lasted a long time because they can cause rapid switching from one mood to the other (rapid cycling). Support groups can help by providing a forum to share common experiences and feelings.