Bipolar disorder is a mental disorder that has periods of depression and periods of mania.

Depression is feeling so sad you can’t do daily activities or don’t want to do things you used to enjoy.

Mania is a state in which you have abnormally high energy and confidence, are easily distracted, and make risky decisions.

Bipolar disorder usually starts when you're in your teens, 20s, or 30s

Bipolar disorder probably runs in families

Your mood will be mostly normal when you're not having a period of depression or mania

Doctors treat bipolar disorder with medicines and psychotherapy

There are 2 types of bipolar disorder, bipolar 1 and bipolar 2.

If you have bipolar 1 disorder, you have:

At least 1 period of mania that prevents you from doing daily activities and that may include delusions (when you can’t tell what is real)

Usually, periods of depression

If you have bipolar 2 disorder, you have: