Research has shown that many people who complete suicide were experiencing multiple risk factors at the time of death. Almost 90% of people who die by suicide have a mental illness at the time of their death.

The most common mental illness that contributes to suicidal behavior is depression.

Depression, including the depression that is part of bipolar disorder, is involved in over 50% of attempted suicides and an even higher percentage of completed suicides. Depression can occur for no identifiable reason, be triggered by a recent loss or other distressing event, or result from a combination of factors. In people with depression, marital problems or issues with other romantic relationships, recent arrest or trouble with the law, disputes with parents or bullying (among adolescents), or the recent loss of a loved one (particularly among older adults) may trigger a suicide attempt. The risk of suicide is higher if people with depression also have significant anxiety, impulsive behavior, substance use disorders, and sleep disorders.

Other factors that increase the risk of attempted suicide are traumatic childhood experiences, particularly including physical and sexual abuse, and social isolation.

Use of alcohol may intensify depression, which, in turn, makes suicidal behavior more likely. Alcohol also reduces self-control and increases impulsivity. Between 30 and 40% of people who die by suicide drink alcohol before the attempt, and about half of them are intoxicated at the time. However, people with an alcohol use disorder are at increased risk of suicide even when they are sober.

Almost all other mental health issues also put people at higher risk of suicide.

People with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders may have delusions (fixed false beliefs) that they find impossible to cope with, or they may hear voices (auditory hallucinations) commanding them to kill themselves. Also, people with schizophrenia are prone to depression. As a result, they die by suicide at a much higher rate than the general population.

People with borderline personality disorder or antisocial personality disorder, especially those with a history of impulsivity, aggression or violent behavior, are also at higher risk of suicide. People with these personality disorders tend to have decreased frustration tolerance and tend to react to stress impetuously, sometimes leading to self-harm or aggressive behavior.

People who have been recently diagnosed with a serious medical condition may have an increased risk of suicide, such as a diagnosis ofdiabetes, multiple sclerosis, cancer, and infection. This may be due to the psychological effects of disability, pain, or other stressors that accompany a serious medical issue. Also, some health conditions can directly affect people's brain functioning and, thus, increase suicide risk. General medical conditions, especially those that are painful and chronic, contribute to about 20% of suicides in older adults.

About 1 in 6 people who kill themselves leave a suicide note, which sometimes provides clues about why they did it. Reasons given include mental illness, feelings of hopelessness, feeling like a burden to others, and inability to cope with various life stresses.

Antidepressants and the risk of suicide The risk of suicide attempts is greatest in the month before starting antidepressant treatment, and antidepressant treatment generally decreases the risk of suicide. However, antidepressants sometimes slightly increase the frequency of suicidal thoughts and attempts (but not of completed suicide) in children, adolescents, and young adults below age 25. Mental health professionals, patients, and families should bear in mind that suicidality (thoughts and ideas about and preoccupation with death, particularly by suicide) is a core feature of depression. Treatments that alleviate depression reduce the risk of suicide. Because of public health warnings about the possible association between taking antidepressants and an increased risk of suicide, doctors began diagnosing depression less and prescribed antidepressants less often for children and young adults. However, as fewer antidepressants were prescribed, suicide rates among young people temporarily increased. Thus, it is possible that by discouraging the use of medications for the treatment of depression, these warnings resulted in more, not fewer, deaths by suicide. When people with depression are given antidepressants, doctors take certain precautions to reduce the risk of suicidal behavior by doing the following: Giving people antidepressants in amounts that would not cause death

Scheduling more frequent visits when treatment is first started

Clearly warning people and their family members and significant others to be alert for worsening symptoms: increased anxiety, agitation, insomnia, restlessness, irritability, anger, or suicidal ideation, especially during the first 2 weeks after they start taking the medication

Instructing people and their family members and significant others to immediately call the doctor who prescribed the antidepressant or to seek care elsewhere if symptoms worsen or suicidal thoughts occur