Autism Spectrum Disorder

Applied behavior analysis

Educational programs

Speech and language therapy

Sometimes medication therapy

Applied behavior analysis (ABA) is an approach to therapy in which children are taught specific cognitive, social, or behavioral skills in a stepwise fashion. Small improvements are reinforced and progressively built upon to improve, change, or develop specific behaviors in children who have ASD. These behaviors include social skills, language and communication skills, reading, and academics as well as learned skills such as self-care (for example, showering and grooming), daily-living skills, punctuality, and job competence. This therapy is also used to help children minimize behaviors (for example, aggression) that may interfere with their progress. ABA is tailored to meet the needs of each child and is typically designed and supervised by professionals certified in behavior analysis (such as a board-certified behavior analyst [BCBA]). In the United States, ABA may be available as part of an Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) through schools and in many states is covered by health insurance. Another intensive behaviorally based intervention is the Developmental, Individual-differences, and Relationship-based (DIR®) model, also called Floortime. DIR® draws on the child's interests and preferred activities to help build social interaction skills and other skills. At present, there is less evidence to support DIR/Floortime® than ABA, but both therapies can be effective.

Educational programs for school-aged children with ASD should address social skills development and speech and language delays and help prepare children for education after high school or for employment.

The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires public schools to provide free and appropriate education to children and adolescents with ASD. Education must be provided in the least restrictive, most inclusive setting possible—that is, a setting where the children have every opportunity to interact with nondisabled peers and have equal access to community resources. The Americans with Disability Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act also provide for accommodations in schools and other public settings.

Medication therapy cannot change the underlying disorder. However, the selective serotonin

Although some parents try special diets, gastrointestinal therapies, or immunologic therapies, currently there is no good evidence that any of these therapies are helpful in children with ASD. Other complementary therapies, such as facilitated communication, chelation therapy, auditory integration training, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, have not been proved effective. In considering such treatments, families should consult with the child's primary care physician regarding benefits and risks.