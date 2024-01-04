Imaging Tests of the Urinary Tract

Computed tomography (CT) provides images of the urinary tract and structures that surround it. CT angiography, a less invasive alternative to conventional angiography, is useful for evaluating many urinary tract conditions. A radiopaque contrast agent is sometimes given by vein (intravenously). After the contrast agent is given, images are taken immediately to provide more detail about the kidneys and sometimes 10 minutes later to provide more detail about the muscular tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to the bladder (ureters).

Disadvantages of CT include exposure to significant amounts of ionizing radiation and, when a radiopaque contrast agent is given, risk of kidney damage and allergic-type reactions.