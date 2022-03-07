Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to attain or sustain an erection satisfactory for sexual intercourse.

Every man occasionally has a problem achieving an erection, and such occurrences are considered normal. Erectile dysfunction (ED) occurs when a man is

Never able to achieve an erection

Repeatedly achieves erection briefly but not long enough for intercourse

Achieves effective erection inconsistently

ED is called primary if the man has never been able to attain or sustain an erection.

ED is called secondary if it is acquired later in life by a man who was previously able to attain erections.

Secondary ED is much more common than primary ED.

In the United States, about 50% of men aged 40 to 70 are affected somewhat, and the percentage increases with aging. However, ED is not considered a normal part of aging and can be successfully treated at any age.

Causes of Erectile Dysfunction To achieve an erection, the penis needs an adequate amount of blood flowing in, a slowing of blood flowing out, proper function of nerves leading to and from the penis, adequate amounts of the male sex hormone testosterone, and sufficient sex drive (libido), so a disorder of any of these systems may lead to erectile dysfunction (ED). Most cases of ED are caused by abnormalities of the blood vessels or nerves of the penis. Other possible causes include hormonal disorders, structural disorders of the penis, use of certain drugs, and psychologic problems (see table Common Causes and Features of Erectile Dysfunction). The most common specific causes are Hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis) that affects the arteries to the penis

Diabetes mellitus

Complications of prostate surgery

Certain drugs such as those used to treat high blood pressure or an enlarged prostate and those that act on the central nervous system, such as drugs used to treat depression Did You Know... Often several factors contribute to ED. For example, a man with a slight decrease in erectile function caused by diabetes or peripheral vascular disease can develop severe ED after starting a new drug or if stress increases. Blood vessel disorders Atherosclerosis may partially block blood flow to the legs (peripheral vascular disease). Usually, arteries to the penis are also blocked, decreasing the amount of blood flow to the penis and causing ED. Diabetes, high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, and smoking contribute to atherosclerosis and therefore to ED. Sometimes blood leaks out of the veins in the penis too fast, decreasing blood pressure in the penis and thus interfering with achieving or maintaining an erection (called veno-occlusive dysfunction). Nerve disorders If the nerves sending messages to the penis are damaged, ED can occur. In addition to causing atherosclerosis, diabetes can also affect the nerves that supply the penis. Because nerves to the penis run along the prostate gland, prostate surgery (such as for cancer or an enlarged prostate) often causes ED. Less common nerve disorders that cause ED include spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, and stroke. Also, prolonged pressure on the nerves in the buttocks and genital area (the so-called saddle area), as may occur during long-distance bicycle riding, can cause temporary ED. Other disorders Hormonal disturbances (such as abnormally low levels of testosterone) tend to decrease sex drive but can also result in ED. In Peyronie disease, scar tissue develops inside the penis, resulting in curved and often painful erections and causing ED. What Is Peyronie Disease? Drugs, Sometimes psychologic problems (such as performance anxiety or depression) or factors that decrease a man's energy level (such as illness, fatigue, or stress) cause or contribute to ED. Erectile dysfunction may be situational, involving a particular place, time, or partner. Prolonged, painful erection (priapism) may damage the erectile tissue of the penis, leading to ED.

Evaluation of Erectile Dysfunction An occasional episode of erectile dysfunction (ED) is not uncommon, but men who are consistently unable to achieve or maintain an erection should see their doctor because ED may be a sign of a serious health problem, such as atherosclerosis or a nerve disorder. Most causes of ED are treatable. The following information can help men know when to see a doctor and what to expect during the evaluation. Warning signs In men with ED, certain symptoms and characteristics are cause for concern. They include Absence of erections during the night or upon awakening in the morning

Numbness in the area between and around the buttocks and genital area (called the saddle area)

Painful cramping in the muscles of the legs that occurs during physical activity but is relieved promptly by rest (claudication) When to see a doctor Although ED may diminish a man's quality of life, it is not itself a dangerous condition. However, ED may be a symptom of a serious medical disorder. Because numbness in the groin or leg can be a sign of spinal cord damage, men who suddenly develop such numbness should see a doctor right away. Men who have other warning signs should call their doctor and ask how soon they need to be seen and examined. What the doctor does Doctors first ask questions about the man's symptoms and medical history. Doctors then do a physical examination. What they find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause for ED and additional tests that may need to be done (see table Common Causes and Features of Erectile Dysfunction). Doctors ask about Drug and alcohol use

Smoking history

History of diabetes

History of high blood pressure

History of atherosclerosis

History of surgery (for example, for prostate enlargement, prostate or rectal cancer, or blood vessel disorders)

History of injury (for example, a broken pelvic bone or a back injury)

Symptoms of disorders of the blood vessels (for example, pain in the calves when walking or coolness, numbness, or blue color of the feet)

Symptoms of nerve disorders (for example, numbness, tingling, weakness, incontinence, or falling)

Symptoms of hormonal disorders (for example, loss of sex drive, increased size of breasts, decreased size of testes, loss of body hair, tremor, changes in weight or appetite, or difficulty tolerating heat or cold)

Symptoms of psychologic disorders, particularly depression

Satisfaction with sexual relationships

Sexual dysfunction (for example, vaginal dryness or depression) in the man's partner Even though men may be embarrassed to talk to their doctors about some of these subjects, the information is important in determining the cause of ED. The physical examination focuses on the genitals and prostate, but doctors also look for signs of hormonal, nerve, and blood vessel disorders and examine the rectum. The cause is sometimes clear from the history. For example, ED may occur soon after prostate surgery or beginning a new drug. One important clue is whether erections are present at night or on awakening. When erections are present, a physical cause is less likely than a psychologic cause because physical causes typically inhibit erections at all times. Other factors that suggest a psychologic cause are sudden development in a young healthy man, occurrence of symptoms only in certain situations, and resolution of ED without any treatment. Claudication or coolness or a blue color in the toes or feet may indicate a problem with the blood vessels such as peripheral vascular disease or vascular disease caused by diabetes. Table Common Causes and Features of Erectile Dysfunction Table Table Some Commonly Used Drugs That Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction Table Testing Testing is usually needed. Laboratory tests include the measurement of the level of testosterone in the blood. If the testosterone level is low, doctors measure additional hormones. Depending on the results of the history and physical examination, blood tests may also be done to check for previously unrecognized diabetes, thyroid disorders, and lipid disorders. Usually, these tests provide doctors with enough information to plan treatment. Occasionally, doctors inject a drug into the penis that stimulates erection and then use ultrasonography to assess blood flow in the arteries and veins of the penis. Rarely, doctors may recommend the use of a home monitor that detects and records erections during sleep.

Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction Treatment of underlying causes

Education and counseling

Oral phosphodiesterase inhibitors

Sometimes other drugs, mechanical devices, or surgery Any underlying disorder is treated, and doctors often stop drugs that may be causing erectile dysfunction (ED) or switch the man to a different drug. However, men should talk with their doctor before they stop taking any drug. Excess weight is a risk factor for many disorders that may cause ED, so weight loss may improve erectile function. Smoking is a risk factor for atherosclerosis, so stopping smoking may also improve erectile function. Stopping or decreasing alcohol use, if excessive, can also help. Even ED caused by a physical disorder usually has a psychologic component, so doctors offer reassurance and education (including of the man's partner whenever possible). Couples counseling by a qualified sex therapist can help improve partner communication, reduce performance pressure, and resolve interpersonal conflicts that contribute to ED. testosterone levels. These testosterone preparations can be applied daily as a patch or a gel. Testosterone nasal products and below-the-skin implants are also sometimes recommended. Men with very low testosterone levels may need testosterone injections twice per month. Noninvasive methods (mechanical devices and drugs) are tried first. Sometimes men must try the method a few times before doctors can determine whether it is effective. Usually, oral drugs are tried first. Drugs injected into the penis just before intercourse are effective and often tried second. Although most men prefer drugs to other methods of treating ED, mechanical devices have the advantages of being highly effective and, because they are free of drug side effects, usually very safe. Penile implant surgery with an inflatable prosthesis is the last used, but most effective, way to achieve intercourse. Mechanical devices and procedures Men who can develop but not sustain an erection may use a constriction ring. As soon as erection occurs, an elastic ring is placed around the base of the penis, helping prevent blood from flowing out and maintaining the firmness of the penis. If the man cannot develop an erection, a hand-held vacuum erection device can be applied over the penis. This device draws blood into the penis by exerting a gentle vacuum effect, after which the ring is placed on the base of the penis to retain the erection. Bruising of the penis, coldness of the tip of the penis, and lack of spontaneity are some drawbacks to this method. Sometimes a constriction ring and vacuum device are combined with drug therapy. Drugs The primary drugs for ED are oral phosphodiesterase inhibitors. Other drugs include prostaglandins that are injected into the penis or inserted into the urethra. Oral phosphodiesterase inhibitors are used much more often than other drugs because they are simple to use and allow spontaneity in intercourse. Over-the-counter herbal remedies are sold for ED, but they are usually ineffective, contain hidden doses of a phosphodiesterase inhibitor, or both. The hidden phosphodiesterase inhibitor may expose the man to a drug with possible side effects. Oral phosphodiesterase inhibitors Priapism (prolonged erection) develops very rarely and may require emergency medical treatment. In rare instances, men have reported blindness or hearing loss after taking phosphodiesterase inhibitors, but it is not clear whether the phosphodiesterase inhibitors have been the cause. alprostadil suppository may be combined with an oral phosphodiesterase inhibitor for men in whom oral drugs are not effective. Surgery For some men, drug therapy is not effective or acceptable. In these men, surgery to implant a penile prosthesis may be done. Prostheses can take the form of rigid silicone rods or hydraulically operated devices that can be inflated and deflated. Both involve the risks of general anesthesia, infection, and prosthetic malfunction.

Essentials for Older People: Erectile Dysfunction Although erectile dysfunction (ED) does increase with aging, it need not be accepted as a normal part of aging. Rather, because older men are more likely to have medical conditions that affect the blood vessels they are also more likely to have ED. Many older couples engage in satisfying sexual activity without erections or intercourse and may not choose to seek treatment. Nevertheless, treatment of ED can be appropriate for older men.