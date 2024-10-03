skip to main content
Paul H. Chung, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Urology, Peyronie disease, Urinary incontinence, Urethral stricture disease, Genitourinary reconstruction, Erectile dysfunction

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Internship: General Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
  • Residency: Urology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
  • Fellowship: Male Genital Reconstruction, Prosthetics, and Trauma, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
  • Research Fellowship: National Institutes of Health Clinical Research Training Program, Bethesda, MD

Certifications

  • American Board of Urology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals

