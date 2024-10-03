Paul H. Chung, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Urology, Peyronie disease, Urinary incontinence, Urethral stricture disease, Genitourinary reconstruction, Erectile dysfunction
Education
- Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Internship: General Surgery, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Residency: Urology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
- Fellowship: Male Genital Reconstruction, Prosthetics, and Trauma, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
- Research Fellowship: National Institutes of Health Clinical Research Training Program, Bethesda, MD
Certifications
- American Board of Urology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries