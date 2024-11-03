Introduction to Health Care Issues in Adolescents

Unintentional injuries resulting from firearms, motor vehicle crashes, and drug overdose are leading causes of death and temporary or permanent injury among adolescents in the United States.

Intentional injuries resulting from, for example, homicide or suicide, are also very common among adolescents.

Physical injuries, such asconcussions, or a brain injury resulting from head trauma, are common, particularly among athletes (see also Sports-Related Concussion). Adolescents who suffer a head injury should be evaluated by a professional who is experienced in the evaluation and treatment of this type of injury. After a concussion, adolescents should be given time to recuperate before returning to regular activities, including use of electronic devices, schoolwork, and sports. Re-entry into these activities should be supervised by a knowledgeable adult.

Substance use is also an important health concern. Screening and early diagnosis are key ways to avoid serious issues and long-term consequences.

Mental health issues, for example, depressionanxiety disorders, and other disorders (such as schizophrenia), may develop or first become apparent during adolescence. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted the mental health of many adolescents.

Issues related to sexual and reproductive health become important topics of conversation as adolescents explore their sexuality and may be exposed to sexual expectations or behavior from peers or others.

Specific topics that may arise include

Exploration of gender identity may also occur during this time.

Obesity is common during adolescence and is often associated with other disorders that occur at the same time, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and high levels of fats in the blood. Also, many adolescents are living longer after surviving a serious disorder that started in early childhood.

Many unhealthy behaviors that start during adolescence, such as consuming a poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking, can lead to immediate health problems, long-term disorders, and poor health later in life.

In the United States, approximately 40% of adolescents live with a chronic medical condition such as asthma, diabetes, or inflammatory bowel disease.

Cancer in children is not common, but the types that occur most frequently in adolescents include leukemia, lymphoma, bone cancers, rhabdomyosarcoma, thyroid cancer, and brain and spinal cord tumors.