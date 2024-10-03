honeypot link
skip to main content
Professional
Consumer
MSD Manual
Consumer Version
HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
SYMPTOMS
EMERGENCIES
RESOURCES
COMMENTARY
ABOUT US
HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
Home
/
About the MSD Manuals
/
Authors
/
sarah m. bagley
/
Sarah M. Bagley, MD, MSc
Affiliations
Associate Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics
Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine
Associate Program Director Grayken Fellowship in Addiction Medicine
Boston Medical Center
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Health Care Issues in Adolescents