Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs

Children with special health care needs may need to cope with pain, undergo tests, and take medications and have abnormal growth and development, more hospitalizations, outpatient visits, and medical treatments than their peers. Illness and hospitalization deprive children of opportunities to play and interact with other children.

Other children may even reject or taunt a child because of physical differences and limitations. Children with special health care needs can become self-conscious if a chronic health problem changes their body, particularly if the changes occur during childhood or adolescence rather than being present from birth.

A chronic health problem often interferes with a child's education because of frequent absences from school. The problem as well as side effects resulting from treatments may impair the child's ability to learn. Children with special health care needs are less likely to be engaged at school and to flourish than peers, and children with severe disabilities may be unable at times to participate in peer activities.

School-aged children may be most affected by the inability to attend school and form relationships with peers.

Adolescents may struggle with their inability to be independent if they need parents and others to help them with many of their daily needs. Adolescents also find it particularly difficult to be viewed as different from their peers.

Parents and family members may overprotect a child with special health care needs, which discourages the child's independence.

Hospitalization is a frightening event for children even under the best circumstances. Everything about the hospital stay, including routine admission processes, should be explained to the parents and children so they know what to expect during their stay. Ideally, children will be in a children's hospital or other hospital that is tailored to children. In most hospitals, parents are encouraged to stay with their children, even during procedures that may be painful or frightening. Despite their parents' presence, children may become clingy or dependent (regress) while in the hospital.