Overview of Anxiety Disorders in Children and Adolescents

Anxiety disorders are characterized by fear, worry, or dread that greatly impairs the ability to function and is out of proportion to the circumstances.

There are many types of anxiety disorders, distinguished by their primary focus on fear, worry, or dread.

Most commonly, children refuse to go to school, often using physical symptoms, such as a stomachache, as the reason.

Doctors usually base the diagnosis on symptoms but sometimes do tests to rule out disorders that could produce the physical symptoms often caused by anxiety.

Behavioral therapy is often sufficient, but if anxiety is severe, medications may be needed.

(See also Overview of Anxiety Disorders in adults.)

All children feel some anxiety sometimes. For example, 3- and 4-year-olds are often afraid of the dark or monsters. Older children and adolescents often become anxious when giving a book report in front of their classmates. Such fears and anxieties are not signs of a disorder. However, if children become so anxious that they cannot function or become greatly distressed, they may have an anxiety disorder. Studies show that about 3% of 6-year-olds, 5% of adolescent boys, and 10% of adolescent girls have anxiety disorders. Children with an anxiety disorder are at increased risk of depression, suicidal behavior, alcohol and substance use disorders, and academic difficulties later in life.

People can inherit a tendency to be anxious. Anxious parents tend to have anxious children.

Anxiety disorders include

During the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety symptoms in young people doubled, especially in girls. Mental health visits for anxiety also increased. After controlling for gender, age, and pre-COVID anxiety symptoms, the following were found to be significant predictors of COVID-19 anxiety symptoms in children:

Poor connectedness to caregiver

Sleep problems

High amounts of screen time

Symptoms Many children with an anxiety disorder refuse to go to school. They may have separation anxiety, social anxiety, or panic disorder or a combination. Some children talk specifically about their anxiety. For example, they may say “I am worried that I will never see you again” (separation anxiety) or “I am worried the kids will laugh at me” (social anxiety disorder). However, most children complain of physical symptoms, such as a stomachache. These children are often telling the truth because anxiety often causes an upset stomach, nausea, headaches, and sleep problems in children. Many children who have an anxiety disorder struggle with anxiety into adulthood. However, with early treatment, many children learn how to control their anxiety.

Diagnosis A visit with a doctor or behavioral health specialist

Sometimes questionnaires about symptoms

Sometimes observing the child's behavior

Tests to check for other causes of symptoms Doctors usually diagnose an anxiety disorder when the child or parents describe typical symptoms. The doctor will also talk with the child and may observe the child's activities or ask the child or parents to fill out a specialized questionnaire. Some symptoms that anxiety can cause may also be caused by a medical issue, and doctors may do tests for physical disorders before an anxiety disorder is considered.